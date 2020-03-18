Local View: JPA finances getting look from state auditor

Watchdogs of Lincoln Government monitors the monthly meetings of the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency, which, as a JPA, isn’t subject to the same open-records laws as governments. Instead, we’ve reported the following concerns to the Nebraska State Auditor’s office, which has agreed to look into our report.

* SMG and Tom Lorenz, its local agent, were hired without the bidding process, and there was an initial loan of $2 million from the company that was carried from 2014 until the end of 2019. This gives the appearance of a conflict of interest because the exchange of money taints any objective evaluation of performance, which hadn’t been carried out anyway.

* Last March, Lorenz refused the lowest bid for a new basketball court. This was only five years after the original one was installed, when it could have been expected to last longer. Here, we have a purchase that was unnecessary and at a cost above an available price.

* In 2018, city surplus property, two trucks, a snow plow and a trailer, valued at more than $16,000, were leased directly to the Pinnacle Bank Arena for $1 a year. Rather than disposing of this surplus property, which is to be sold at auction and proceeds placed in the appropriate government account under state law, these were leased at a time when the city budget was under duress.