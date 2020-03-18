Local View: JPA finances getting look from state auditor

Watchdogs of Lincoln Government monitors the monthly meetings of the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency, which, as a JPA, isn’t subject to the same open-records laws as governments. Instead, we’ve reported the following concerns to the Nebraska State Auditor’s office, which has agreed to look into our report.
* SMG and Tom Lorenz, its local agent, were hired without the bidding process, and there was an initial loan of $2 million from the company that was carried from 2014 until the end of 2019. This gives the appearance of a conflict of interest because the exchange of money taints any objective evaluation of performance, which hadn’t been carried out anyway.
* Last March, Lorenz refused the lowest bid for a new basketball court. This was only five years after the original one was installed, when it could have been expected to last longer. Here, we have a purchase that was unnecessary and at a cost above an available price.
* In 2018, city surplus property, two trucks, a snow plow and a trailer, valued at more than $16,000, were leased directly to the Pinnacle Bank Arena for $1 a year. Rather than disposing of this surplus property, which is to be sold at auction and proceeds placed in the appropriate government account under state law, these were leased at a time when the city budget was under duress.
* BKD, the auditor for the JPA and city, has termed the passing back and forth of money among the city, PBA and JPA as "unique reporting" in its verbal report on Jan. 20. For this arrangement, the city adds more than $400,000 to its coffers, which needs an explanation as to its efficient and/or appropriate use of public money. Could the work of an outside staff cost less money and be more efficient? We don't know at present.
* Furthermore, the JPA and the city can make long-term contracts with companies without the public bid-letting process. In truth, many of these companies are part of the "good old boy" system that is alive and well in Lincoln. The hiring of new companies with creative ideas can fall by the wayside, and the careful spending of taxpayers' money by quality purchasing may be lost in the repeat process.
We hope our referral to an outside source can throw a light on this dark area of public life and end its abuse.
Jane Kinsey of Lincoln is spokesperson for Watchdogs of Lincoln Government.