Local View: JPA finances getting look from state auditor
View Comments
Local View

Local View: JPA finances getting look from state auditor

Jane Kinsey

Jane Kinsey

Watchdogs of Lincoln Government monitors the monthly meetings of the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency, which, as a JPA, isn’t subject to the same open-records laws as governments. Instead, we’ve reported the following concerns to the Nebraska State Auditor’s office, which has agreed to look into our report.

* SMG and Tom Lorenz, its local agent, were hired without the bidding process, and there was an initial loan of $2 million from the company that was carried from 2014 until the end of 2019. This gives the appearance of a conflict of interest because the exchange of money taints any objective evaluation of performance, which hadn’t been carried out anyway.

* Last March, Lorenz refused the lowest bid for a new basketball court. This was only five years after the original one was installed, when it could have been expected to last longer. Here, we have a purchase that was unnecessary and at a cost above an available price.

* In 2018, city surplus property, two trucks, a snow plow and a trailer, valued at more than $16,000, were leased directly to the Pinnacle Bank Arena for $1 a year. Rather than disposing of this surplus property, which is to be sold at auction and proceeds placed in the appropriate government account under state law, these were leased at a time when the city budget was under duress.

* BKD, the auditor for the JPA and city, has termed the passing back and forth of money among the city, PBA and JPA as "unique reporting" in its verbal report on Jan. 20. For this arrangement, the city adds more than $400,000 to its coffers, which needs an explanation as to its efficient and/or appropriate use of public money. Could the work of an outside staff cost less money and be more efficient? We don't know at present.

* Furthermore, the JPA and the city can make long-term contracts with companies without the public bid-letting process. In truth, many of these companies are part of the "good old boy" system that is alive and well in Lincoln. The hiring of new companies with creative ideas can fall by the wayside, and the careful spending of taxpayers' money by quality purchasing may be lost in the repeat process.

We hope our referral to an outside source can throw a light on this dark area of public life and end its abuse.

Jane Kinsey of Lincoln is spokesperson for Watchdogs of Lincoln Government.

Correction

This column has been updated to correct that the email from Sen. Adam Morfeld and the Nebraska Democratic Party was not a fundraising effort. Additionally, it has been updated to clarify that any information on Hendrix offered by Morfeld came from public social media posts.  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Mary Schmich: Befuddled and grieving: As nursing homes restrict visitors in the COVID-19 crisis, one woman fears she'll never see her mother again
Columnists

Mary Schmich: Befuddled and grieving: As nursing homes restrict visitors in the COVID-19 crisis, one woman fears she'll never see her mother again

How quickly it happened. How quickly we lost the chance to touch certain people we love, to hold a hand, to give a hug, to wipe away a tear. Suddenly this new virus named COVID-19 marauds across the land, and, just like that, everything is changed. Trips to see friends and family are canceled. Weddings are postponed. Funeral gatherings are called off. Jobs vanish. This too shall pass, we tell ...

+10
Commentary: Trump calls the coronavirus a 'foreign virus,' exposing his flawed worldview
Columnists

Commentary: Trump calls the coronavirus a 'foreign virus,' exposing his flawed worldview

First it was the China virus. Now it's the Europe virus (or maybe the EU virus). One thing's for sure: It's a foreign virus, not an American virus. At least that is how Donald Trump views the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on Wednesday. As of Thursday, it had spread to 116 countries, infected almost 130,000 people and killed nearly 5,000. But viruses don't ...

Commentary: Progressives aren't feeling Joe Biden? That won't matter against Trump in November
Columnists

Commentary: Progressives aren't feeling Joe Biden? That won't matter against Trump in November

Democrats have spent a considerable amount of time wringing their hands over the imperfections of their presidential candidates, which have become more pronounced as the field has narrowed. Now, with former Vice President Joe Biden rising phoenix-like to a commanding lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), much of the punditry has focused on the disdain young voters hold for President Barack ...

Commentary: Don't let COVID-19 unleash bias
Columnists

Commentary: Don't let COVID-19 unleash bias

Historically, epidemics have negatively affected marginalized populations by spurring prejudice. During the 1900 bubonic plague outbreak in San Francisco, the discovery of one infected Chinese resident led to an entire community being quarantined. Blockading the city's Chinatown did not halt the spread of the disease. Similarly, the case of Mary Mallon ("Typhoid Mary") in the early 20th ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News