Local View: Journey starts at a library

As young girls, we both sat among the library stacks to read stories of "Heidi" and "Anne of Green Gables" — lingered over tales that made us daydream — blasted off on adventures — battled monsters — puzzled through mysteries.

It was in the library that we first encountered the faraway worlds of "A Wrinkle in Time" and "Charlotte’s Web" — found life lessons in "The Secret Garden" and "The Little Prince" — sobbed over "Old Yeller" and "The Call of the Wild."

It was in the library that we found magic, a place anyone in our community could come — can still come — open up a book and follow road maps to strange and faraway places, find answers to perplexing questions, meet marvelous characters who enchant us.

And part of the wonder, of course, is that anyone is trusted to borrow books from Lincoln City Libraries — for the most astonishing stretches of time. Libraries are like free bookstores where you can borrow the material and then return the product. You don’t have to pay to come inside. You don’t have to buy anything. You can study and work there. You can go just to think, or to be quiet.

In a town whose population is nearly 300,000, almost two-thirds of its people hold library cards: more than 213,000 registered borrowers. These library card holders make nearly 700,000 library visits and borrow more than 2.8 million books and other materials each year.

With gas, grocery and energy costs rising and many people stressed about the economy and inflation, it’s almost unbelievable to know we can go to our local public library and leave with an armful of books — no charge, no toll, no co-pay, no price tag. Whether you’re looking for books, a public computer terminal, Wi-Fi or help finding tax forms, when you enter a public library, it’s all free.

In fact, of all its public institutions, perhaps America's most enduring are its libraries. From the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. — the largest library in the country — to each neighborhood branch of Lincoln City Libraries, libraries are not just about four walls and a roof. They are powerful symbols of the value of shared civic space, the right to free thought and expression, and the collection and distribution of knowledge for the public good.

U.S. libraries arose out of the democratic beliefs in an informed public, social and intellectual advancement and participation in the democratic process.

Public access to books is not new. Almost every great civilization built libraries as repositories of knowledge. Some were so large and comprehensive that their legend lives on today, such as the Library of Alexandria in Egypt, which is one of the world’s most famous libraries.

The first libraries in America were paid subscription libraries, which meant only the wealthy could access them. In 1833, Peterborough, New Hampshire, created the first town library funded by a municipality. And in 1848, Boston Public Library became the first free municipal library in a large city. These libraries were historical firsts and set the tone for the public libraries we know and love today.

Over the years, libraries across the country — including Lincoln’s — discovered new programs to bring people together, such as book clubs, author visits, summer reading programs for kids and initiatives such as One Book — One Lincoln.

We remember the very first One Book — One Lincoln selection in 2002, "Plainsong," a story that eloquently encouraged adults throughout our community to read and discuss the same book at the same time. Over the past 20 years, many other powerful One Book winners have captured our hearts, such as "Bel Canto," "The Kite Runner" and "The Devil in the White City."

This year’s winner, "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles, brings our community together in a unique way. The book actually starts in Nebraska and weaves its way cross-country on a road trip to redemption.

Of course, all books take us on a road trip, of sorts, as they open doors into new worlds — and libraries are where those magical worlds are housed.

That magic is waiting for you. The Lincoln City Libraries touch almost every resident and permeate every corner of our city. We invite our community to join us, come in, and take an adventure with us.