Local View: Joe says no to Iowa

“We’ve always joked: If Iowa doesn’t have the caucuses, are we Nebraska?” -- Mike Draper, disgruntled Iowan, as quoted in the New York Times.

Say it ain’t so, Joe. My reaction to the announcement by President Joe Biden that he favors beginning the 2024 presidential primary season in South Carolina, abandoning the 50-year tradition of starting the race for the White House with the quirky caucuses in Iowa.

As a Nebraskan I was always curious as to how those caucuses actually worked across the Missouri River. I had the chance to find out in 2000. More about that later.

Caucuses were held all over Iowa in church basements, high school gyms and town halls in late January or early February. Sometimes braving freezing winter winds and blankets of snow, the politically hearty gathered to pick their favorite presidential candidate.

This minuscule number of partisans, usually white, provided momentum to winning candidates — or dashed the hopes of the losers — in the months-long campaign that followed.

Candidate Biden never fared well in Iowa in his presidential quests. He finished fourth in 2020, then moved on to New Hampshire where he did even worse. But South Carolina revived his candidacy and he won the nomination.

So it’s no surprise the president would like to scuttle Iowa and start the 2024 presidential nomination process, guess where? South Carolina, signaling his intention, no doubt, to run again. The Democratic Party bigwigs seem inclined to go along with him.

Twenty-two years ago I was a Washington lobbyist for the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, with more than 3 million members scattered across the country — including about 35,000 in Iowa.

Turning out union members to attend the Democratic caucuses was important to the NEA’s endorsed presidential candidate: Vice President Al Gore.

I spent a month in western Iowa before the caucus date making phone calls and meeting with educators in teachers’ lounges and in union gatherings, reminding them how supportive of public education and the the union eight years of the Clinton-Gore administration had been.

Gore was being challenged by Sen. Bill Bradley of New Jersey, former Princeton and New York Knicks basketball star and Rhodes Scholar. Gore needed to win Iowa to stop Bradley in his tracks. On caucus night I was sent to Oakland, a town of about 1,500, just east of Omaha. My former lobbying colleague in Nebraska, Herb Schimek, accompanied me.

We couldn’t vote, but armed with Gore literature and official-looking name tags, Herb and I confronted caucus-goers as they entered the school classroom encouraging them to caucus for Gore. Many were educators but not all had bought into the Gore candidacy. There was no “official” Bradley advocate there but some argued that “eight years was enough.”

About 20 attendees moved from one group to another to hear pitches from supporters of the candidates. In the end, about two-thirds of the caucus supported Gore. I called a number on the back of my plastic badge to provide the results to Gore headquarters in Des Moines.

Gore did especially well in western Iowa and won the Iowa caucus going into the New Hampshire primary where he won again. As a “reward” for my work in Iowa, the NEA sent me to West Palm Beach to prepare for the Florida primary. What a change in scenery and weather.

It turned out that winter break for teachers would be at the same time as the primary election. I had to find a way to get absentee ballot applications for them so they could vote before they left for ski vacations in Colorado or wherever.

So, I contacted the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Theresa LePore. This was before she became famous for designing the infamous “butterfly ballots,” which resulted in the even more infamous “hanging chads,” that caused the 2000 November election to go into overtime with the U.S. Supreme Court awarding the presidency to George W. Bush.

LePore told me she would allow me to take a bundle of applications for my teachers if, when I distributed them, I would include in the packet some of her campaign literature as she was running for reelection. I agreed. She was elected in November.

She never asked me, however, if I thought the butterfly ballots were a good idea. She was defeated for reelection in 2004.

Rest of the Gore-Bradley story in Florida: Bradley dropped out of the race before the primary election. I returned to the nation’s capital to prepare for a Gore administration that never happened.