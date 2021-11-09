Local View: It's time to protect all

I’m a retired veteran living in Nebraska. I’m also one of the nearly 70,000 LGBTQ Nebraskans who remain vulnerable to discrimination because our state lacks comprehensive nondiscrimination protections.
Like each and every service member, I sacrificed to protect the freedoms that define us as Americans. I served for six years in the Army and 13 years in the Air Force before an injury forced my retirement. I was awarded two medals for courage. I spent much of my life in service to my country. But here at home, my freedoms aren’t fully protected.
This Veterans Day, I’m calling on Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer to support a bipartisan path forward on the Equality Act – commonsense legislation that would update federal law to include express and enduring protections for 13 million LGBTQ Americans.
When I first enlisted, I had no idea I was trans. But throughout my years in service, several different therapists suggested I might be. At first I brushed them off. It was too soon and too difficult for me to process. This was during the "Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell" era, when there was a modicum of protection for closeted gay and lesbian service members but none if you were transgender.
It was ultimately a friend who suggested I do some research. I was stationed in South Korea at the time, so I spent my evenings poring over what I could find online. As I read countless stories from transgender people all across the world, I started to see myself reflected in their experiences.
Memories from my childhood started falling into place. How many times had I gotten in trouble for wanting to play with my sister’s toys or caught wearing my mom’s clothes? How often had I been forced to do chores as punishment? It was time to accept all of me. It was time to stop punishing that little kid who just wanted to be true to herself.
I started by applying a very small amount of makeup. I thought it wouldn’t be noticeable, that it was just something I was doing for myself. But one day, a military colleague spotted it. He made a comment, and I froze. I was terrified that this was the beginning of the end of my career. That’s when another sergeant stepped in.
“Hey, Sergeant Henderson just wants to look good,” he said. And we all moved on with our day.
The truth is, it’s that simple to do the right thing. It’s that easy to choose to affirm LGBTQ colleagues in the workplace rather than discriminate. I’ll always be grateful to my fellow sergeant. Far too many people make a different choice.
Like many LGBTQ people, I’ve experienced discrimination in the workplace – more than once. Early in my transition, I started taking hormones and a coworker noticed the changes. When I told them I was transitioning, they said I should try to hide it.
Then last year, my employer began furloughing workers during COVID. To my shock, I was furloughed far before I should have been given my position and seniority. I feel sure that if my managers had been comfortable with my identity, I would still have that job. Many LGBTQ people have experienced the same during the pandemic. Nationwide, we were more likely to be laid off or furloughed before our non-LGBTQ counterparts.
To be clear, not all employers are anti-trans. I once applied for a job right here in Nebraska where I disclosed to the manager that I was trans before they hired me. He responded that he knew I was a hard worker and being transgender didn’t change that.
I’ve spent so much of my life worried about discrimination and even simple personal safety. That’s why I’ve chosen not to have my photo accompany this column. And that’s time I can’t get back. Time that could have allowed me to be more involved in my community, more present with friends and family, more productive at work and at home.
I hope Senators Sasse and Fischer will support a federal law to protect LGBTQ Americans. When we sign up to serve our country, we agree to go where the military needs us. Sometimes we’re needed here in the U.S., in cities and states where we aren’t protected. Service members deserve better than that. Every American does.
This country stands for freedom. All of us should be able to participate in all aspects of daily life with dignity and respect. It’s time for our senators to listen to their constituents, show leadership, and do everything possible to support the Equality Act.
Toni Henderson served in the United States Army and Air Force for 20 years. She lives in the greater Omaha Metropolitan area.