Local View: It's time to protect all

Memories from my childhood started falling into place. How many times had I gotten in trouble for wanting to play with my sister’s toys or caught wearing my mom’s clothes? How often had I been forced to do chores as punishment? It was time to accept all of me. It was time to stop punishing that little kid who just wanted to be true to herself.

I started by applying a very small amount of makeup. I thought it wouldn’t be noticeable, that it was just something I was doing for myself. But one day, a military colleague spotted it. He made a comment, and I froze. I was terrified that this was the beginning of the end of my career. That’s when another sergeant stepped in.

“Hey, Sergeant Henderson just wants to look good,” he said. And we all moved on with our day.

The truth is, it’s that simple to do the right thing. It’s that easy to choose to affirm LGBTQ colleagues in the workplace rather than discriminate. I’ll always be grateful to my fellow sergeant. Far too many people make a different choice.

Like many LGBTQ people, I’ve experienced discrimination in the workplace – more than once. Early in my transition, I started taking hormones and a coworker noticed the changes. When I told them I was transitioning, they said I should try to hide it.