Local View: It will take all to beat COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic has risen to a national crisis. More than 250,000 Americans have died, and more than 10.5 million people have been infected, including survivors with long-term health issues.
We are all tired of making sacrifices related to COVID-19, and many question the severity of the pandemic. As healthcare providers, we are worried for our collective future, and we hope the following facts detail our concerns:
MYTH: We are seeing more positive COVID-19 cases because we are testing more people.
FACT: While more testing can contribute to more positive cases, Nebraska has seen an overall increase in the percentage of positive cases. More testing does not fully account for the increases of positive cases.
MYTH: Nebraska has enough hospital beds to care for the increasing number of patients.
FACT: The reality is we are facing a growing number of hospitalizations in an environment where our resources and our capacity are limited. We are exhausting the healthcare systems in our state and desperately need everyone to help limit the spread of the infection.
MYTH: Once a vaccine is available, we will be able to quickly return to “normal.”
FACT: An effective vaccine is certainly good news. However, it may not be widely produced, delivered or available for several months. Everyone will need to continue to do their part by wearing face coverings, social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene.
MYTH: Requiring people to wear a face covering is an infringement on personal rights.
FACT: As a society we have many laws and regulations in place to protect individuals and the public at large. Requiring seat belts or obeying of speed limits are two such examples. Masks have been proven effective at decreasing the spread of the virus.
MYTH: If I have COVID-19 but no symptoms, I can't pass the virus to other people.
FACT: You can still spread the virus. Because we don’t know the rate of asymptomatic carriers, we all need to take precautions to help decrease the spread of the virus.
MYTH: If I'm young and I get COVID-19, I will be fine.
FACT: While age can be a risk factor for more severe disease, younger people can also become severely ill and die from COVID-19. Even if you’re young and recovered, a past infection of coronavirus may have long-term health consequences.
Healthcare providers go to work every day knowing they will face more devastating news about how COVID-19 has affected their patients. While no single intervention is perfect, each additional precaution increases protection. In addition to face coverings and physical distancing, well ventilated spaces and hand hygiene are imperative to help control virus transmission.
We implore you to join your medical community in the fight to slow the spread of the virus. We cannot do it alone.
This piece was signed joint by the following area organizations: Lancaster County Medical Society, Health Center Association of Nebraska, Leading Age Nebraska, Metro Omaha Medical Society, Nebraska Academy of Eye Physicians and Surgeons, Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians, Nebraska Academy of Pathologists, Nebraska Academy of Physician Assistants, Nebraska Affiliate of American College of Nurse-Midwives, Nebraska Association for Home Healthcare and Hospice, Nebraska Association of Behavioral Health Organizations, Nebraska Association of Nurse Anesthetists, Nebraska Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Nebraska Chapter of the American College of Cardiology, Nebraska Chapter of the American College of Physicians, Nebraska Chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association, Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association, Nebraska Dermatology Society, Nebraska Hospital Association, Nebraska Medical Association, Nebraska Medical Directors Association, Nebraska Neurological Society, Nebraska Nurse Practitioners, Nebraska Nurses Association, Nebraska Occupational Therapy Association, Nebraska Oncology Society, Nebraska Optometric Association, Nebraska Orthopaedic Society, Nebraska Pharmacists Association, Nebraska Podiatric Medical Association, Nebraska Psychiatric Society, Nebraska Regional Council of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Nebraska Rheumatology Society, Nebraska Society of Anesthesiologists and Nebraska Speech-Language-Hearing Association.
