Local View: It will take all to beat COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic has risen to a national crisis. More than 250,000 Americans have died, and more than 10.5 million people have been infected, including survivors with long-term health issues.

We are all tired of making sacrifices related to COVID-19, and many question the severity of the pandemic. As healthcare providers, we are worried for our collective future, and we hope the following facts detail our concerns:

MYTH: We are seeing more positive COVID-19 cases because we are testing more people.

FACT: While more testing can contribute to more positive cases, Nebraska has seen an overall increase in the percentage of positive cases. More testing does not fully account for the increases of positive cases.

MYTH: Nebraska has enough hospital beds to care for the increasing number of patients.

FACT: The reality is we are facing a growing number of hospitalizations in an environment where our resources and our capacity are limited. We are exhausting the healthcare systems in our state and desperately need everyone to help limit the spread of the infection.

MYTH: Once a vaccine is available, we will be able to quickly return to “normal.”