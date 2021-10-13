Local View: Investing in ag's future

It will get the incredible tools and impacts made available through our research more quickly to Nebraska’s crop and livestock producers, allowing them to harness data and make real-time decisions. Coupled with the expansion of the Holland Computing Center, we have the potential to transform precision agriculture, enhancing the product quality and productivity for Nebraska farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses.

Again, the projected return on investment here is 20 to one — over a 10-year period this initial $25 million investment would conservatively enable more than $500 million in capital investment and R&D spending in Nebraska, directly in the increasingly important ag tech sector.

Nebraska has the third largest agricultural economy in the United States, and one in four jobs here is tied to agriculture, the highest in the U.S. This proposed companion facility, and the USDA National Center together, will ensure Nebraska’s ag economy continues to thrive by fostering the creation of new businesses and products, helping both Nebraskan and American producers enhance efficiency, increase profits and improve the resilience of their land stewardship and long-term sustainability of their operations.