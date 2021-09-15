Local View: Invest smartly in future

The inability to utilize reliable, high-speed internet across our state not only leads to people using hills and cell phone hot spots for Zoom calls but hurts our economic growth and development. With most industries, even farming, benefiting from increased digitization, we risk being left behind if our internet infrastructure isn’t upgraded.

To further Nebraska’s upward economic momentum, state leaders and local elected officials should choose the future of internet when it comes to allocating broadband funding – fiber. Fiber is the gold standard of internet connections and is what Nebraskans need to support an increasingly online world where we’re learning, shopping and doing business.

The benefits of fiber internet vs. cable, copper and wireless make it an obvious choice for our communities and economy. Fiber internet technology uses light to transmit information rather than electricity or radio waves. This makes its speed alone unparalleled, and quite literally light-years faster than other forms of internet.

Fiber is also symmetrical, meaning you have the same upload and download speeds that create a better experience when kids are learning virtually and parents need to take a conference call at the same time.