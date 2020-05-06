Local View: Invest now in our youth

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nebraska perseveres. Generation after generation, facing down destructive acts of nature, ever-cyclical commodity prices, economic challenges and difficult population trends, we've managed to sustain our communities and build the Good Life we lead.

This perseverance is grounded in the No. 1 commodity we grow: children of remarkable grit, tenacity and resilience. Their day-to-day lives and post-secondary plans have been significantly changed by the COVID-19 crisis, but through these changes, we face an unprecedented opportunity.

For the first time in a century, rural Nebraska is likely to get what we've always wanted — our kids will continue to live here after graduating from high school.

The world of higher education changed in March, and our kids are looking to us to see what's next. The prospect of health-necessitated remote learning for the foreseeable future diminishes the best selling point of large, residential campuses, where the cost of room and board often rivals that of tuition: the "traditional" college student experience.

With so much uncertainty, remote learning from our communities through Nebraska's great post-secondary institutions has never been a more attractive prospect. This is our moment to shine, but only if we approach it with intention.