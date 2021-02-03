Local View: Invest in people, not prisons

We are aware that no real progress has been made in the area of sentencing reform. We need to ask: Who is incarcerated? For how long? For what behavior?

We are aware that no real progress has been made in releasing people whose sentences have been served but who may not have completed certain requirements, often because the required program has not been available.

We are aware that movement toward release is often difficult as work release situations are limited.

We are aware that it is very difficult for an inmate to be pardoned.

We are aware that the lives of incarcerated people have been increasingly restricted as programs and activities have been eliminated (often due to staffing shortages)

We are aware that good behavior is often not rewarded.

We are aware that other states have reduced their prison population and have closed prisons.

We urge Nebraska’s leaders to pursue the many ways Nebraska’s criminal justice system can be improved. Instead of building a new prison let us investing in preventing crime and rehabilitating wrong-doers. A commitment to healing and growth opportunities could lead to a higher rate of release.