Local View: Invest in people, not prisons

We, the Lincoln Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), are concerned about plans to construct another prison in Nebraska in response to prison overcrowding.
We have been involved with incarcerated people for many years, so we speak from considerable experience. Members of our meeting have been visiting people in Nebraska’s prisons for about 40 years, including a period when we worshiped with a small group inside the penitentiary.
In addition some of us lead and participate in Alternatives to Violence Project workshops, both within the prisons and with people in Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. A number of people from CCC-L have worshiped and participated with our Friends Meeting for several years.
We know that incarcerated people are or will be our neighbors. They are people like us, worthy of respect. They are people who have made mistakes and are not the worst thing they have ever done. We know there are many people in prison who are no longer a danger to society, serving long sentences which serve no purpose. We know people can change, learn and grow.
We are aware that numerous solutions to prison overcrowding have been proposed and attempted over the years. Positive programs include peer counseling and entrepreneurial training. Yet there seems to be no significant improvement in overall conditions or overcrowding.
We are aware that no real progress has been made in the area of sentencing reform. We need to ask: Who is incarcerated? For how long? For what behavior?
We are aware that no real progress has been made in releasing people whose sentences have been served but who may not have completed certain requirements, often because the required program has not been available.
We are aware that movement toward release is often difficult as work release situations are limited.
We are aware that it is very difficult for an inmate to be pardoned.
We are aware that the lives of incarcerated people have been increasingly restricted as programs and activities have been eliminated (often due to staffing shortages)
We are aware that good behavior is often not rewarded.
We are aware that other states have reduced their prison population and have closed prisons.
We urge Nebraska’s leaders to pursue the many ways Nebraska’s criminal justice system can be improved. Instead of building a new prison let us investing in preventing crime and rehabilitating wrong-doers. A commitment to healing and growth opportunities could lead to a higher rate of release.
A new prison will be extremely expensive to construct, to maintain and to staff, bringing a greater tax burden to Nebraska citizens. And we just don’t want to or need to have a larger population of incarcerated people.