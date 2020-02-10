Local View: Invest in early childhood care

If you run a business, or if you are responsible for your family’s budget, you attempt to limit your expenses and maximize your investments. When evaluating investments, successful businesses assess the rate of return and direct resources toward investments that provide the highest return.
Often for businesses, investing in a strong productive workforce provides the highest rate of return. The same holds true for communities.
According to the Lincoln Vital Signs 2019 report, Lincoln is prospering and growing stronger. However, there are some areas of concern if we are to meet the workforce needs of our growing local economy.
Currently, 75% of Lincoln’s children under 6 have both parents in the workforce. The average cost of center-based child care for infants and toddlers is between $10,075 and $10,793 per year. This cost makes it difficult for families to afford high-quality early childhood programs for their children.
Common sense and data show there is a cost to communities when families are not able to send their children to child care programs. This is particularly true for low-income families. Ages 0 to 5 is a critical time for brain development in order to form cognitive and character skills necessary for success in school and in adult life. In fact, 90% of brain growth happens before kindergarten.
You have free articles remaining.
Every child needs a strong early childhood support system, and it is often difficult for families in at-risk situations to provide that for their children. In Lincoln, 26% of families with children under age 5 live in poverty or near poverty. This equates to 3,362 children in families that fall below the poverty threshold.
In the short-term, increasing access to affordable early care programs enables more parents to engage in the workforce in Lincoln. In the long-term, investing in quality child care creates the greatest opportunity for our 3,362 children living in poverty to be healthy successful adults. These types of community investments and long-term visioning give us the best chance to break intergenerational poverty cycles that put a strain on public resources.
Fortunately, in 2020 we know more about the value of quality early childhood programs than ever before. James Heckman, a Nobel Prize winner in economics from the University of Chicago, says if we want to reduce government deficits and strengthen the economy, we should make significant investments in quality early childhood education.
In fact, he provides data that show for every dollar invested in quality early childhood programs, you can expect to see an annual rate of return of 13% or higher. As taxpayers, we should all strive to route more public and private dollars toward programs that provide a high rate of return. This will enable us to lower the demand on programs such as corrections and juvenile justice, which are expenses to the community, not investments.
Lincolnites can start investing in our community’s future by making a gift to the Lincoln Littles Early Childhood Fund. Lincoln Littles provides tuition assistance so that more children in Lincoln have access to quality early learning experiences at trusted providers.
On Wednesday, the Lincoln Community Foundation is hosting the second annual Lincoln Littles giving day. Giving is easy and online at lincolnlittles.org. The Foundation will also accept gifts in person by cash or check at 215 Centennial Mall South from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
I am proud to live in Lincoln where we have great schools, business and community leaders, and initiatives, like Lincoln Littles, that provide opportunities for us to achieve a more prosperous future for everyone.
John Spatz is executive director of the Nebraska Association of School Boards.