Local View: Invest in early childhood care

If you run a business, or if you are responsible for your family’s budget, you attempt to limit your expenses and maximize your investments. When evaluating investments, successful businesses assess the rate of return and direct resources toward investments that provide the highest return.

Often for businesses, investing in a strong productive workforce provides the highest rate of return. The same holds true for communities.

According to the Lincoln Vital Signs 2019 report, Lincoln is prospering and growing stronger. However, there are some areas of concern if we are to meet the workforce needs of our growing local economy.

Currently, 75% of Lincoln’s children under 6 have both parents in the workforce. The average cost of center-based child care for infants and toddlers is between $10,075 and $10,793 per year. This cost makes it difficult for families to afford high-quality early childhood programs for their children.

Common sense and data show there is a cost to communities when families are not able to send their children to child care programs. This is particularly true for low-income families. Ages 0 to 5 is a critical time for brain development in order to form cognitive and character skills necessary for success in school and in adult life. In fact, 90% of brain growth happens before kindergarten.

