Local View: Internet access crucial for state

Access to broadband internet is the defining feature of our 21st-century economy. This has allowed technology to develop so rapidly that it can be taken for granted. But, in rural Nebraska, many of us are being left behind.

To say our relocation to rural Nebraska shows this is an understatement. Solving our first challenge, home ownership, took several trips to Antelope County, where I grew up. Eventually, we found a 1918 farmhouse on a little plot of land.

My husband, Brian, and I — with the help of family — were able to bring it to modern standards. Learning how to renovate a home was certainly challenging. But, finding a telecom to provide high-speed broadband proved to be the biggest challenge, by far.

Shortly after moving from the Houston, Texas, area back home, we were able to get “online” with a fixed wireless connection. We found our internet speeds were not reliable enough to support our work. This not only created issues for my husband’s employer, but limited other activities at home. There was no streaming TV, uploading photos was a challenge, and my side hustle, photography, was at a standstill.