Local View: Internet access crucial for state

Access to broadband internet is the defining feature of our 21st-century economy. This has allowed technology to develop so rapidly that it can be taken for granted. But, in rural Nebraska, many of us are being left behind.
To say our relocation to rural Nebraska shows this is an understatement. Solving our first challenge, home ownership, took several trips to Antelope County, where I grew up. Eventually, we found a 1918 farmhouse on a little plot of land.
My husband, Brian, and I — with the help of family — were able to bring it to modern standards. Learning how to renovate a home was certainly challenging. But, finding a telecom to provide high-speed broadband proved to be the biggest challenge, by far.
Shortly after moving from the Houston, Texas, area back home, we were able to get “online” with a fixed wireless connection. We found our internet speeds were not reliable enough to support our work. This not only created issues for my husband’s employer, but limited other activities at home. There was no streaming TV, uploading photos was a challenge, and my side hustle, photography, was at a standstill.
In search of internet at standard broadband speeds, I talked to several telecoms that cover the area near our home, none of which claimed to provide service to our property. A few calls and emails to the Nebraska Public Service Commission helped us figure out which provider did in fact serve our home.
The solution they offered was not a workable one for us. This led to reaching out to the Center for Rural Affairs, more phone calls and emails. I relayed our story to anyone who would listen: the FCC, FTC, USDA and representatives at both the local and federal level. After 15 months, and a five-year contract, we finally have access to reliable, high-speed internet. But the cost — in time, money, and frustration — was significant.
Sadly, too many people have accepted their lack of access to the internet as a tradeoff for where they live. I have learned that many homes have no access for students to do homework, and many people drive to the local library to take online courses. In order to improve rural Nebraska, we must find a better way.
Two bills currently in front of our legislature can help solve these problems.
LB996, introduced by Sen. Tom Brandt, would create the Broadband Data Improvement Program. The bill is designed to ensure that Nebraska gets its fair share of funding through federal broadband grant programs.
Recent announcements by the Federal Communications Commission make clear that states can only access their full allotment of federal funds when they verify provider data, and the most cost-effective way to verify that data is through crowdsourcing. LB996 gives Nebraska citizens a key role to play in the process by enabling data crowdsourcing and providing a forum for residents to submit their results and file service complaints.
LB992 was introduced by Sen. Curt Friesen. This bill encourages local and regional broadband planning and promotes public-private partnerships as a way to improve broadband access in the state. It establishes a new broadband coordinator position to facilitate local planning. Finally, the bill also requires the state library commission to employ technicians for support to libraries and establishes the E-Rate Special Construction Matching Fund Program to ease installation costs.
Rural and urban residents alike need to acknowledge the barriers that limited access to broadband service impose upon their daily lives. In 2020, the internet is as important to a home as electricity and indoor plumbing. The lack of high-speed internet access is an economic barrier for the state and the education of our children, as well as our ability to attract young families to our rural communities.
I encourage legislators to support these bills and for citizens to participate in the crowdsourcing process. Do your part to help ensure that every Nebraskan has access to high-speed broadband. As for us, the constituents, call, email or message your representative to let them know that access to high-speed broadband is important to you and our state.
Mike Tabbert lives in Antelope County.