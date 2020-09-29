Local View: Initiatives a losing proposition

The Omaha Chamber of Commerce study that debunked that tired myth concluded that one Omaha casino would increase Omaha-area gambling by over 50% — without slowing gambler losses in Council Bluffs much at all. Imagine the explosion of gambling — and gambling addicts, and costs — that would take place with dozens of Nebraska casinos.

More gambling means more money leaving Nebraska.

In addition, new casinos create significant and separate new social costs. Gambling’s ABCs — Addiction, Bankruptcy, Crime and other side effects — cost at least three times any benefits, according to University of Illinois Economist Earl Grinols.

More gambling means more costs. Casinos won’t pay; taxpayers will.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss recently demonstrated that citizens pay higher tax rates in casino states than in non-casino states. If we try to balance property tax relief on the backs of addicted gamblers, who account for some two-thirds of casino revenues (Google “Why Casinos Matter” for the research), then other Nebraska taxes will increase. The promised tax relief is a shell game.