Local View: Initiatives a losing proposition

Since when do casinos seek anything but their own profit? If the cynical “keep the money in Nebraska” slogan succeeds, you know more money will leave Nebraska than ever.
Casinos hurt economies. “The operation of a casino in a mid-size city, far from contributing to economic development, creates a measurable drain on the economy of the city,” concludes Nebraska Wesleyan University economist Loretta Fairchild.
Few Grand Islanders are hooked on Council Bluffs slots, but add a local casino, and addictions will skyrocket. In fact, under Initiatives 429, 430 and 431, dozens of Nebraska’s rural communities — including yours — could easily host a 24/7/365 casino by adding a one-live-race-per-year “licensed racetrack enclosure.”
That’s right. Today Lincoln and Omaha could host casinos because they run just one race per year. These gambling proposals will put economy-draining non-horse-racing casinos across Nebraska, controlled by unelected, pro-gambling horse racing commissioners with no legislative or public oversight. How does that structure even make sense?
The Journal Star overlooked many issues to endorse Nebraska’s casino proposals recently. Instead, they parroted the “keep the money in the state” myth that Nebraskans have rejected for years.
The Omaha Chamber of Commerce study that debunked that tired myth concluded that one Omaha casino would increase Omaha-area gambling by over 50% — without slowing gambler losses in Council Bluffs much at all. Imagine the explosion of gambling — and gambling addicts, and costs — that would take place with dozens of Nebraska casinos.
More gambling means more money leaving Nebraska.
In addition, new casinos create significant and separate new social costs. Gambling’s ABCs — Addiction, Bankruptcy, Crime and other side effects — cost at least three times any benefits, according to University of Illinois Economist Earl Grinols.
More gambling means more costs. Casinos won’t pay; taxpayers will.
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss recently demonstrated that citizens pay higher tax rates in casino states than in non-casino states. If we try to balance property tax relief on the backs of addicted gamblers, who account for some two-thirds of casino revenues (Google “Why Casinos Matter” for the research), then other Nebraska taxes will increase. The promised tax relief is a shell game.
Meanwhile casinos rake in money — and dominate public debate. Gambling has cash for politicians. Gambling pays big advertising bucks to the media. Gambling controls research so much that Iowa stopped studying addiction to instead study how to maximize its casino market.
That’s why Tom Osborne says, “Every single congressman that I’ve talked to, when they’ve had expanded gambling move in, has told me it’s the worst thing that has ever happened.”
Some places may be OK with casinos. Nebraska has never been such a place. Here, the Good Life matters — for each of us. We are saddened the Journal Star has lost track of this.
Please vote no on Initiatives 429, 430 and 431, and please join us in speaking out.
Pat Loontjer is executive director of Gambling with the Good Life.
