Local View: Incentives are an investment

Both sites were almost equal in meeting our business objectives. The Maryville site won because wages were slightly lower and Missouri’s incentives were much better. The Maryville plant currently employs 1,300 people and annually produces 750,000 engines. Imagine the annual tax revenue generated by manufacturing and selling that many engines. Imagine what it could have done for Nebraska.

Increasing the average state wage is definitely the right goal for our state and economy. It’s important to ask how.

There were a number of legislator and private-sector concerns with the wage requirements proposed in LB720 last year. Rural leaders were concerned their businesses and manufacturers would not have a fair shot at the benefits compared to employers in higher-paying, urban job markets. From the manufacturing standpoint, wage requirements were simply too high both to compete on a global scale and to be commensurate with starting skills and experience.

For many in Nebraska, the manufacturing sector provides a pathway to skilled, full-time employment and higher wages. There are approximately 1,600 manufacturing firms in Nebraska that employ 100,000 people – 10% of the nonfarm jobs in our state.