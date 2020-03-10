Local View: Incentives are an investment

Kawasaki employs 2,400 people in Lincoln and strongly supports the economic incentive bill LB720 and its supporting amendment AM2207.
Business incentives increase economic activity that leads to increased tax revenues. Since 1990, Kawasaki has earned economic incentives as we expanded our operations. As we increased employees, capital investment and revenue, Kawasaki has paid at least 634% more in additional taxes than we received in incentives during the years 1990 through 2018.
There is a large economic multiplier effect in the manufacturing industry. For every manufacturing job created, additional jobs in supporting businesses are created. For example, Kawasaki buys products and services from more than 260 Nebraska companies around the state. When we expand our plant or increase vehicle production, our business partners also expand to fulfill our increased orders. They add jobs, equipment and increase sales, further multiplying taxes paid.
Nebraska incentive programs are carefully structured as pay for performance. It often takes several years to meet incentive qualification requirements. This means Kawasaki began paying more in taxes to the state as we added staff and property years before we qualified to receive incentives. The net effect, at least in our case, is to annually increase Nebraska’s tax revenue, not subtract from it.
Kawasaki has manufactured vehicles in Lincoln since 1974. However, after a multi-state site selection process in 1989, we opened an engine manufacturing plant in Maryville, Missouri. During the process, it came down to deciding between two sites, one located in Nebraska and one in Missouri.
Both sites were almost equal in meeting our business objectives. The Maryville site won because wages were slightly lower and Missouri’s incentives were much better. The Maryville plant currently employs 1,300 people and annually produces 750,000 engines. Imagine the annual tax revenue generated by manufacturing and selling that many engines. Imagine what it could have done for Nebraska.
Increasing the average state wage is definitely the right goal for our state and economy. It’s important to ask how.
There were a number of legislator and private-sector concerns with the wage requirements proposed in LB720 last year. Rural leaders were concerned their businesses and manufacturers would not have a fair shot at the benefits compared to employers in higher-paying, urban job markets. From the manufacturing standpoint, wage requirements were simply too high both to compete on a global scale and to be commensurate with starting skills and experience.
For many in Nebraska, the manufacturing sector provides a pathway to skilled, full-time employment and higher wages. There are approximately 1,600 manufacturing firms in Nebraska that employ 100,000 people – 10% of the nonfarm jobs in our state.
Data also show more than 50% of Nebraska students will not or have not received a two- or four-year college degree. At Kawasaki, 80% to 85% of our new hires are hourly factory workers, most of whom do not have postsecondary degrees.
Our typical new hire is smart and hardworking, with few relevant manufacturing skills. The manufacturing sector is in the business of upskilling. We have an in-house training staff dedicated to delivering training programs that meet our business needs. We also pay to send employees to various schools for training. As employees’ skills grow, their wages increase. We promote from within. A number of our hourly employees have moved up the career ladder and now earn management-level wages.
The state’s average wage will certainly grow under LB720 – first, because wages in the bill are still significantly higher than current and previous incentive programs; and second, because workers will have more opportunities to build their skills and move up the pay scale.
Industries like the manufacturing sector are on the front lines of fighting brain drain caused by a lack of opportunity, especially in our rural communities. All good jobs are important, both to the economic opportunities in our communities and to the individuals who hold them.
Mike Boyle is chief operating officer of Kawasaki.