I would like to alert the public to the serious risks associated with the Nebraska Attorney General’s recent opinion questioning the validity of the state’s Inspectors General for Child Welfare and for Corrections.

Having served as Nebraska’s ombudsman until my retirement in 2018, I was often “in the room where it happened” when these IGs offices were being discussed, enacted and implemented, and I know how important these offices are.

The opinion is a direct attack on the organizational integrity of the Legislature, and on that body’s right to manage its duties and prerogatives as it sees fit. This alone is dangerous overreach. It also reads to me like a legal brief by lawyers who are representing bureaucracies that are hoping to avoid accountability for their mistakes.

Attorney General Mike Hilger’s opinion concludes that the IGs, which are an element of the legislative branch of government, are “unconstitutional,” in essence because they cross the line created by the constitutional separation of powers.

Although this may be correct as it relates to the IGs' jurisdiction over probation administration cases (since many of those matters are typically still involved in litigation), I believe that the opinion is overly broad in striking down the IGs' important work as it relates to the day-to-day operations of the departments of Health and Human Services and Corrections.

In fact, I would argue not only that the opinion is mistaken, but also that, if it is correct, then our system of government in Nebraska is badly broken, perhaps beyond repair.

The IGs do not prevent the agencies of the state from doing their day-to-day jobs as they see fit. If that was what the IGs did, then, indeed, there would be separation-of-powers issues.

Instead, the IG system is concerned with bureaucratic accountability and transparency in government. The purpose of the IG legislation was to create a system whereby mistakes made by the state’s biggest bureaucracies could be uncovered and quickly addressed, so that they would not be repeated.

The opinion’s fundamental objection to the IG system is to suggest that it interferes with the “executive’s constitutional interests in autonomy and confidentiality.” The problem is that within this context “autonomy” means the ability of bureaucrats to continue to make mistakes without being held accountable for them, and “confidentiality” means the ability of bureaucrats to hide the truth from the public in the hope that no one will ever find out about the mistakes that they have already made. If this sounds like a recipe for bad government, then it’s because that is exactly what it is.

The IGs were created by the Legislature in response to systemic problems that were uncovered by two major legislative investigations in the last decade relating to the operation of the state’s child welfare services and the Department of Corrections.

With these legislative inquiries having uncovered serious problems in the administration of the two agencies, the Legislature could have simply disclosed its findings and moved on. But instead the Legislature decided to create the IG system to keep track of how the agencies performed on an ongoing basis, so that the body would not have to wait until some big new scandal exploded into the headlines before acting ... often after it was too late.

The Corrections IG, for example, has performed important work in helping to keep track of the serious overcrowding and the dangerous understaffing of our prisons. This was extremely valuable as a way of keeping both the Legislature and our citizens informed on these important issues.

More generally, the IGs are a legislative attempt to respond to the broader implications of the “administrative state;” the vast government bureaucracies that too often tend to be mistake-prone in ways that harm the lives and interests of helpless citizens caught in their web.

Concerns along these lines go back to Alexis de Tocqueville, who worried about “administrative despotism” in his book Democracy in America. The enormous size and scope of the modern administrative state, and the risks of overreach by powerful modern bureaucracies, is something that was never contemplated in the distant past, when the constitutions of the United States and the State of Nebraska were written.

And that is the fundamental reality that our attorney general does not want to acknowledge as he tries to protect those powerful bureaucracies today.

In sum, the motivations of the Legislature in creating the inspector general offices were sound, and the work of those offices needs to be continued.