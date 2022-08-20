Local View: Huskers make an impact

In just a few days, many Nebraskans, including me, will turn our eyes toward Ireland and the Devaney Center to cheer on our Husker football and volleyball teams in their first competitions of the season.

I know we are all eager to see them compete! For a healthy dose of Husker pride, though, there is no need to wait for next weekend.

At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, we live our land-grant mission each and every day. To educate lifelong learners and prepare them for bright futures. To make new scientific discoveries and engage in creative activity that makes a difference. And to stay closely connected to the people of Nebraska and have an impact on this great state and its communities.

We’re graduating students in record numbers. In May, UNL celebrated the largest graduating class in our 153-year history — including 560 first-generation college students. We set new records for the number of graduates in four out of the last five years, even with the challenge of a global pandemic.

We’re educating workers in high-demand fields. Our new School of Computing is preparing more students to take advantage of career opportunities involving computer science and data applications. We prepare the majority of Nebraska’s teachers and lawyers, and have innovative programs to address workforce shortages.

Our College of Business recently announced a partnership with Lincoln's Standing Bear High School, scheduled to open in 2023, to provide hands-on immersive business-focused experiences and early college pathways.

It's not just our student-athletes who pursue national championships. Students on the Debate team and the Bateman Competition public relations team were judged the best in the nation in competitions last spring.

Just this month, UNL student Kennadi Griffis earned the right to compete for Team USA at the International Soil Judging Contest in Scotland – where they won the global competition!

UNL faculty are part of a world-class enterprise at our state’s only “R1” university, a designation set aside for the nation’s best research institutions. This year, an internationally recognized group of physics faculty took over the leadership from Princeton of the U.S. program in cutting-edge subatomic physics at the Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland.

Here at home, farmers and ranchers across Nebraska count on our industry-leading agricultural research and technical expertise to increase yield and profitability.

The impact of our experts goes beyond scientific discoveries. For example, we're bringing Nebraska history to life. The Genoa Indian School Digital Reconciliation Project is expanding Nebraskans' access to and understanding of the history of the school and its impacts.

A UNL team has developed a digital humanities research project and web portal, “Nebraska Stories of Humanity: Holocaust Survivors and World War II Veterans,” featuring stories of five Nebraskans who either survived the Holocaust or helped to liberate concentration camps.

UNL engages in person with Nebraskans in all 93 counties. For example, through a variety of programs, we’re helping rural communities like Lynch form cooperatives to replace lost their grocery stores, and helping places like Tilden, Plainview and others enhance entrepreneurship and business development.

Our College of Architecture partners with Nebraska Development Districts and local leaders in towns like David City on community revitalization efforts. With its reach and impact across our state, UNL’s Nebraska Extension is widely recognized as the leader in the U.S.

We’re helping meet the needs of Nebraska’s youth. More than 47,000 school children have been diagnosed with behavioral or mental health conditions, and these students often rely on support from a limited number of school psychologists. Our school psychology program, considered one of the best training programs in the nation, helps address these shortages.

UNL is strengthening Nebraska Head Start and early childhood educators’ well-being through an eight-week professional development program. The Public Policy Center is partnering with Boys Town on evaluating and expanding a new school safety program, called Safe2HelpNE, utilized by 34 school districts to de-escalate crises, stop threats before action and minimize interaction with law enforcement. And one in three age-eligible children in Nebraska are engaged with 4-H and its proven combination of leadership and educational development.

World-class education. Globally leading research. Statewide engagement. I could not be prouder to be part of UNL’s focus and its mission. And I hope every Nebraskan shares that pride because we are your university. There truly is no place like Nebraska, and UNL – its flagship, Big Ten, land-grant University.