Local View: Human rights eroding

Since 1948, the year of the passage of the U.N. Universal Declaration of Human Rights, there has been what appears to be increasing respect for the rights supposedly guaranteed by the United Nations as worth respecting across the board. This has been particularly true in industrialized nations around the world but also of many underdeveloped nations.

The Universal Declaration does for the world much of what the Bill of Rights in the American Constitution does for the United States. It guarantees, as one Australian summary puts it, “that human rights are universal – to be enjoyed by all people, no matter who they are or where they live,” and “includes civil and political rights, like the right to life, liberty, free speech and privacy,” also including “economic, social and cultural rights, like the right to social security, health and education.”

The United States has been a leader in the past in supporting the idea of human rights and has criticized a variety of countries for their violations of them.

Even countries that in past times seem to have had little regard human rights, like the Soviet Union or Russia and China, seemed a few years ago to begin to show some regard for them.