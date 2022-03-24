Local View: Human Life Protection Act deserves support

Life is a human right. Nebraska has an opportunity this legislative session to secure that right and prepare the way for a brighter future for women and children free from the violence, manipulation and grief of abortion.

Roe v. Wade may finally be on its last gasp. At 63 million deaths and counting, that terrible decision has resulted in more loss of life than any court decision in this country’s history.

An entire industry has been built up around the sale of death and then abandonment of desperate women and girls. It is time for all that to end. The Supreme Court, seemingly poised to overturn Roe, might be about to turn the abortion issue back to the states. We must act now to be prepared when that happens.

Thirteen states have already passed laws that would end abortion inside their borders when Roe v. Wade is overturned. Three of those states border Nebraska. We must join them by passing LB933, the Human Life Protection Act. This is important not just to avoid Nebraska becoming a future abortion destination in our region — a thought that should appall all of us — but, more importantly, because nothing is more important than protecting innocent life from lethal violence.

The Nebraska Human Life Protection Act would protect every preborn child in Nebraska from abortion the moment the Supreme Court overturns Roe. Our Legislature is about to debate and vote on this bill. It deserves our support.

Life is a human right, and women deserve better than abortion. In the committee hearing for the Human Life Protection Act, supporters of the bill included directors of Bethlehem House and Mater Filius, two homes in Omaha that provide lifelong support for pregnant and parenting women including housing, education, child care, material needs, parenting classes and help finding stable employment.

These homes successfully end cycles of poverty, homelessness and poor education, helping new mothers provide the loving and stable environment they want for their children. The expansion of these efforts and many others like them empower women to choose life and face the future with confidence. This is the future we envision for pregnant and vulnerable women in Nebraska.

That future is the opposite of what is offered by the abortion industry, which capitalizes on vulnerability and fear. Since 1973 almost 200,000 preborn children have been lost to abortion in Nebraska alone, roughly equal to 10% of our state population. It has victimized and manipulated a similar number of women who are sold the ugly lie that abortion is their only option. Enough is enough.

We envision a Nebraska where every life is celebrated, valued, and protected. That future has a strong foundation in Nebraska. The next step is protection of life under law. We urge our fellow senators to take that next step by supporting and joining us in passing the Human Life Protection Act.

Sen. Joni Albrecht represents District 17. Sen. Suzanne Geist represents District 25. Sen. Julie Slama represents District 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0