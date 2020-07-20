Local View: Human dignity deserves debate

I acknowledge many women find themselves in extraordinary situations, and excruciating decisions take place before making the decision to have an abortion. It is not my place to judge them or their circumstances.

However, those decisions would not be hindered by banning this practice. LB814 simply calls upon the physician to perform another procedure to induce abortion, rather than this one. One -- or several -- of those procedures are already being practiced within the state with regularity.

The public hearing for LB 814 was held before the Judiciary Committee on Feb. 20. Dr. Kathi Aultman, a former abortionist and Planned Parenthood medical director, testified in favor of my bill. She expressed to the committee that LB814 “prevents the infliction of needless pain and suffering on innocent human beings and preserves the integrity of the medical profession.”

Aultman also emphasized that the technology to use alternate second trimester abortion methods is already standard practice in many abortion clinics for this very reason.

Unfortunately, despite compelling testimony and broad support from my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, the committee was at an impasse. There were not enough votes to send the bill to the floor or enough votes to kill the bill.