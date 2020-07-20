Local View: Human dignity deserves debate
Local View

Local View: Human dignity deserves debate

As the 106th Legislature enters its last 17 days, I would like the citizens of the state of Nebraska to know and understand my priority bill and the motion I have filed in order to have it heard.

LB814 is a bill that would ban the practice of pulling apart a living human being in the womb (weeks 12-24 of pregnancy) limb by limb, until it bleeds to death and is removed from the womb piece by piece. This is often referred to as a dismemberment abortion. At the stage of development when this procedure is performed, a preborn baby has a beating heart, fully developed arms and legs and can swallow, yawn, hiccup and smile.

Though not very common in Nebraska, this is the most common method of second trimester abortion in the country. However, in Nebraska in 2018, there were only 32 dismemberment abortions performed. That was 1.5% of the total abortions in our state and only 18% of second trimester abortions, according to the Department of Health and Human Services' 2018 Nebraska Statistical Report on Abortions.

In 2019, there were only six dismemberment abortions performed in Nebraska, according to the Department of Health and Human Services' 2019 Nebraska Statistical Report on Abortions.

The most common objection to this bill is that it “will deny access to women’s ability to receive a second trimester abortion.” As shown by the numbers above, that is not the case.

I acknowledge many women find themselves in extraordinary situations, and excruciating decisions take place before making the decision to have an abortion. It is not my place to judge them or their circumstances.

However, those decisions would not be hindered by banning this practice. LB814 simply calls upon the physician to perform another procedure to induce abortion, rather than this one. One -- or several -- of those procedures are already being practiced within the state with regularity.

The public hearing for LB 814 was held before the Judiciary Committee on Feb. 20. Dr. Kathi Aultman, a former abortionist and Planned Parenthood medical director, testified in favor of my bill. She expressed to the committee that LB814 “prevents the infliction of needless pain and suffering on innocent human beings and preserves the integrity of the medical profession.”

Aultman also emphasized that the technology to use alternate second trimester abortion methods is already standard practice in many abortion clinics for this very reason.

Unfortunately, despite compelling testimony and broad support from my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, the committee was at an impasse. There were not enough votes to send the bill to the floor or enough votes to kill the bill.

After discussion with the committee chairman, Sen. Steve Lathrop, I decided to file a pull motion. A pull motion requires 25 votes, and if successfully passed would allow the bill to be debated on the floor of the Legislature. Out of respect to the chairman and the committee process, I informed Lathrop of my motion. Pull motions are not very common and should not be common. But this is a perfect instance when one should be used.

There are many important issues we will be debating in the coming 17-day session -- the budget, property taxes and business incentives, just to name a few.

I believe the discussion of human dignity belongs at the top of that list. How we, as a society, treat the vulnerable and defenseless is worthy of a hearing and worthy of our debate. I look forward to having this discussion in this coming session.

Suzanne Geist

District 25

Suzanne Geist

Lincoln

Elected 2016

402-471-2731

sgeist@leg.ne.gov

 Courtesy photo

Sen. Suzanne Geist represents the 25th Legislative District.

