Local View: How did we get here?

Let’s look at the things we know — this is Nebraska, the home of the Cornhuskers and “the greatest fans in college football.” Former members of the Big 12 Conference, but now proud members of the Big Ten. Up a level. We hold these truths to be self-evident.
We know we are hard-working, intelligent folk. We know that many folks outside our boundaries think of us as country bumpkins, not much smarter than “Gawrsh." We’re happy with that assessment, in great part, because it leads them to underestimate us, and it keeps the riff-raff out. We work sunup to sundown, look out for our neighbors often even before ourselves, and we give back even better than we get.
We are the home of the University of Nebraska where, despite the often-maligned Cornhusker moniker, we are nationally and internationally known as a first-rate research facility, a world-class journalism school, a top-notch teacher education institution. UNL is a Princeton Review Best Value School, one of the Top 100 Safest Colleges in America and one of Military Times’ Best Colleges.
Did I mention we play football? Oh, yeah. We may have slipped from the peaks, but watch out, baby — we’re roarin’ back.
We know that we are not the dumb hicks many big-city folks think we are. We are involved, informed and invested. We listen to the news on our tractors and in our combines, during our commutes and at our desks, in the kitchen and in the yard. We watch the network coverage of current events after supper. We are quite capable of critical thought.
So, we are now approximately seven months into one of the darkest chapters of our national history. Not since 1918 have we seen a pandemic approaching COVID-19 in virulence and scope. In 1918, one of the major contributing factors to the spread of influenza was World War I.
Because of the war and the war effort, the population did not quarantine as it should have, but instead was out and about, supporting our boys overseas. As a result, the disease was not quickly contained.
In 2020, we just observed the anniversary of another dark day in our country’s history, the outrageous attacks of 9/11, which killed 2,977 Americans. COVID-19 claims that many Americans about every three days. We find ourselves in a situation very much like the one we suffered through in 1918.
And yet, we are opening the state of Nebraska up for “business as usual.” We rail against the cursed Big Ten for denying our state the privilege of crowding shoulder-to-shoulder into the football shrine, and to send our student-athletes out on the road, traveling across the county to do the same at other stadiums.
We file lawsuits against the conference officials who decided, on the side of caution, to suspend activities for a season — not for the war effort but for what is, despite the big-business nature of it, a game. We have now seen the state attorney general officially notify the once-prized conference that they may not be registered to operate in our fine state. If that is so, would we actually have been able to legally play in their conference anyway?
Now it appears that the conference has succumbed to the pressure. The season will open, albeit late. The games will be played, although there will be fewer games, and it appears that the way to enjoy them this year will be on radio or television.
That’s not a big issue for many, as that is how they enjoy almost all the games. However, we will listen or watch a game called in an eerily silent environment. No ardent fan noise, unless they dub in a canned crowd track. It will be strange.
And the teams will also still be criss-crossing the nation, week to week. There will be strict health and protection procedures in place. We hope they will be enough.
I will readily admit that I am an incredibly avid football fan, often referred to as a “fanatic,” and wish with all my heart that the Huskers were on the field showing ‘em how it’s done, in front of the deafeningly loud greatest fans in college football. But still I find myself asking “Where are we, and how did we get here?”
Jim Bunstock lives in Lincoln and considers himself a hermit with a house. He is a retired journalist and government worker.
