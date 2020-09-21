Local View: How did we get here?

So, we are now approximately seven months into one of the darkest chapters of our national history. Not since 1918 have we seen a pandemic approaching COVID-19 in virulence and scope. In 1918, one of the major contributing factors to the spread of influenza was World War I.

Because of the war and the war effort, the population did not quarantine as it should have, but instead was out and about, supporting our boys overseas. As a result, the disease was not quickly contained.

In 2020, we just observed the anniversary of another dark day in our country’s history, the outrageous attacks of 9/11, which killed 2,977 Americans. COVID-19 claims that many Americans about every three days. We find ourselves in a situation very much like the one we suffered through in 1918.

And yet, we are opening the state of Nebraska up for “business as usual.” We rail against the cursed Big Ten for denying our state the privilege of crowding shoulder-to-shoulder into the football shrine, and to send our student-athletes out on the road, traveling across the county to do the same at other stadiums.