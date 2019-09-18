Carbon taxes can be popular, if you do it right.
Consider the case of a tax on carbon that starts small and increases steadily. Only charge those companies directly responsible for the source of carbon emissions— about 1,300 coal, oil, and natural gas companies. Of course, those companies will inevitably try to pass on their expenses to us end consumers, so electricity and gasoline prices will go up.
To protect our pocketbooks, give all proceeds back to the American public in the form of regular dividends, one equal share per adult (half shares for children). Since this isn’t used to fund government, let’s call it a “fee” instead of a “tax,” so this is known as a “fee and dividend” approach.
Analyses project that this approach would save 295,000 lives by 2030 because of cleaner air. It would create 2.1 million jobs and grow the U.S. economy. Almost 70% of households, especially those in poverty, would get more money back than they’ll pay in increased costs, and they’ll use that refund to buy cheaper greener alternatives.
In 2030, an average family of four would receive dividends of more than $3,400. Typical administrative costs for such a program are less than 1% of revenues. Most importantly, it would cut our greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.
That all sounds great, but is it popular?
Polls show Americans of all political stripes overwhelmingly support making fossil fuel companies pay a carbon tax. British Columbia implemented a similar fee in 2008, and its fee has the support of 60% of their electorate.
An effort to bring this legislation to the US is before congress, as House Resolution 763: the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividends Act. This bill has both Republican and Democrat cosponsors, a rare bipartisan opportunity for cooperation.
Bills like these have the support of almost every prominent economist alive today. Corporate America loves the predictability of this approach, garnering support from dozens of Fortune 500 corporations from Coca Cola to ExxonMobil to Ford to Wells Fargo.
A recent op-ed by Ramesh Ponnuru, a widely respected conservative thought leader, made the case that Democrats should not be advocating a carbon tax because they are unpopular ("Carbon taxes remain unpopular," Sept. 10). It is true that carbon taxes, if implemented incorrectly, can be unpopular, but it is also true that implemented correctly they can be popular, effective and bipartisan.
Climate change is projected to inflict a tremendous loss if unchecked: The most recent estimates are losses of up to 7.2% in GDP for the world in 2100 and 10.5% in real income for the U.S., not to mention lives lost and livelihoods ruined. Given this tremendous downside, it is important to not only point out potential problems with legislative efforts for emissions reductions but to elevate potential solutions.
Ponnuru’s favored approach is to invest in “lower-cost alternatives to carbon taxes,” or in other words, subsidize new technologies. Of course, if implemented correctly, carbon taxes can grow our economy without government funding — it doesn’t get much “lower-cost” than that.
Cost aside, to avoid the worst effects of climate change, we need to reduce emissions by about 45% before 2030. Even throwing billions at new technologies, we don’t have the time for those technologies to mature. Supporting new technologies is important — and there is a place for it in our national decarbonization plan — but we need bigger solutions, especially when they’re more cost effective.
We, the American public, are paying for the pollution of a few corporations and rich individuals. It is time to stop paying for other people to pollute our atmosphere and time to start putting that money back in Americans’ pockets.