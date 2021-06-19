Local View: Honoring Standing Bear, a man and a father

So, on the early afternoon of Jan. 2, 1879, you dressed the boy in his finest clothes and gently laid his body in the back of a rickety buckboard. The morning came in at 19-below and now there was blinding snow and soon you and 29 others -- eight men, 21 women and children -- all began walking into a blizzard toward the sacred white chalk bluffs more than 500 miles away. To keep your promise.

You had few winter clothes, little food, no money. So, you sheltered the very young and the very old in haystacks by night and rummaged for field corn by day. And you kept going, for three months in the dead of winter, until you were two days from the sacred homeland. And then you were caught, arrested by the Army for leaving your reservation illegally, imprisoned at Fort Omaha.

Soon, a local reporter heard about your plight -- about a father who just wanted to bury his son -- and a couple of Omaha lawyers read the story and decided the soldiers had no legal right to stop you from fulfilling your promise, and so they sued the U.S. government.