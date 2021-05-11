Local View: Honoring our fallen officers

As we remember the fallen during Law Enforcement Memorial Week this week, I am daunted by the challenge of adequately honoring our brothers and sisters.
How do we honor those officers whose ultimate sacrifice has already consecrated their legacy? How do we commend those men and women already crowned by their courage? Their own valor rightfully resists any greater prestige we could ever bestow.
And yet, it is our solemn obligation to honor them. We are obliged to commemorate their sacrifice with somber pomp and circumstance. It is our sacred duty to bear witness to the grief endured by their families, friends and co-workers. We must forever remember that when evil descended, these vanguards of the light stood resolute and shattered its dark sword. Their legacy gleams with sacrificial valor, a reverential light that darkness dare not approach.
During Law Enforcement Memorial Week, many people ask me, “What does it mean to serve as a police officer?” And I tell them, “The answer is found in the question.”
To serve as a police officer is simply just that — to serve, a verb whose original meaning included “rendering aid,” “providing help,” “guarding” and “shepherding.”
Law enforcement is not for the faint of heart, but for those with the largest of hearts. It is not for the vainglorious, but for those who forsake glory for the deed. It is not for the self-serving, but for the self-sacrificing.
Today, we honor our greatest guardians and shepherds, the men and women who have laid down their lives in service to others. On occasions such as these, we sometimes philosophize about courage — these men and women lived courage.
They leave behind extraordinary examples of fortitude. We contemplate the path of virtue — they walked the path of virtue amid great trial and tribulation. Their heavy footprints on that narrow path inspire us to follow.
Danger may be inherent to law enforcement, but it does not define our profession. Rather, law enforcement is defined by the selfless, noble actions of officers who face those perils every day. On Aug. 26, Investigator Mario Herrera confronted that danger while attempting to apprehend a suspect involved in a homicide. As Mario performed his sworn duty to protect and serve the Lincoln community, he was shot and killed. He died on Sept. 7.
Our sorrow and anguish over losing Mario may tempt us into believing evil triumphed that bitter morning, but it is not so. On the contrary, Mario’s courage and fortitude conquered the darkness with a sacrificial light that can never be extinguished nor ever forgotten.
Yet Investigator Herrera was not the first LPD officer who gave his life for our community. He joins an eternal group of guardians whose lives we mourn, commemorate, and honor. Officer George Welter. Detective Paul Whitehead. Detective Frank Soukup. Officer Richard Leyden. Officer Marion Marshall. Captain Charles Hall.
May their names and sacrifice remain forever etched in our community’s memory. May their legacy live on in the actions of every Lincoln police officer who protects the vulnerable, renders aid to the injured, consoles the afflicted and comforts the frightened.
Our safety and security are not free. They have been purchased at a great price by our fallen brothers and sisters, a debt we cannot repay. It is that debt we honor not only during Law Enforcement Memorial Week, but every day throughout the year. So I ask myself — how do we adequately honor their death, their sacrifice, their courage?
The answer is this: We honor their death with our lives. We honor their sacrifice through a lifetime of service to others. We honor their courage by steadfastly standing against the darkness. The most noble way to honor the fallen is by living a life of heroic virtue. As police officers, we pledge to honor their memory by faithfully serving our community with integrity and courage.
Just as danger does not define law enforcement, a community is not defined by its population, but by its people — their compassion, generosity and support for those sworn to protect them. We are blessed to live in a community that supports law enforcement and understands the perils of public safety. We are fortunate to work with other premier first responders in our city. We are inspired by the countless community organizations that help us serve Lincoln residents.