Local View: Honoring our fallen officers

May their names and sacrifice remain forever etched in our community’s memory. May their legacy live on in the actions of every Lincoln police officer who protects the vulnerable, renders aid to the injured, consoles the afflicted and comforts the frightened.

Our safety and security are not free. They have been purchased at a great price by our fallen brothers and sisters, a debt we cannot repay. It is that debt we honor not only during Law Enforcement Memorial Week, but every day throughout the year. So I ask myself — how do we adequately honor their death, their sacrifice, their courage?

The answer is this: We honor their death with our lives. We honor their sacrifice through a lifetime of service to others. We honor their courage by steadfastly standing against the darkness. The most noble way to honor the fallen is by living a life of heroic virtue. As police officers, we pledge to honor their memory by faithfully serving our community with integrity and courage.