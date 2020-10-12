Local View: History shows mail voting safe

In 2000, Oregon became the first state to move to an entirely vote-by-mail system. Four other states — Colorado, Hawaii, Utah and Washington — have joined since. These states provide us our best evidence that vote by mail is safe from fraud.

In the 20 years since Oregon moved exclusively to absentee balloting, they have only reported 14 cases of vote fraud out of more than 15 million ballots cast, or about 0.00009%. That means the average person is about as likely to be crushed by a vending machine as commit voter fraud.

Now that the world is mired in the coronavirus pandemic, most states have changed their rules to send an absentee ballot to every voter or otherwise expand the reach of their absentee ballot procedures.

Such systems, which usually take years to stand up properly, have been erected in just a few months, and we should expect that some glitches will result. That appears to be what happened in Pennsylvania last month when a temporary worker mistakenly threw out nine ballots, seven of which had been marked for the president. (The permanent staff caught the error and notified the proper authorities. The investigation is ongoing.)

While such mistakes indicate a need to more fully fund our election system, they are not evidence of fraud.

You can still request an absentee ballot in Nebraska until Oct. 23. If you want to make your voice heard, but are concerned about going in person, we have over a 150 years of experience that tells us mail-in voting is a safe alternative.

Tim Hill lives in Lincoln. He is professor of political science at Doane University and is a volunteer for the American Political Science Association’s #WeKnowVoting initiative.