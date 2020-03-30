Local View: History offers pandemic perspectives

Perspective helps.
When facing an individual or a societal challenge, humans crave perspective to frame the issue. An important source of perspective in a difficult time is history, the story of the human past.
Today, history offers us much to contemplate when addressing plagues and pandemics. Stories of these medical disasters are found throughout the writings of ancient chroniclers in every civilization.
In the late Middle Ages, repeated scourges of the bubonic plague spread across Europe, carried by fleas that infested the ubiquitous rats. Historians have estimated that a third of Europe’s people died as a result of that “Black Death” in the 14th century.
It is impossible to image the terror experienced by the people of that time as friends and family succumbed to a mysterious and horrible illness. For a hair-raising account read Edmund Rutherford’s 1997 historic novel “Sarum,” in which medieval families flee the plague-ridden English city to shelter in militarized countryside redoubts.
There is no fiction in the tragic record of the destruction of the indigenous peoples of the Americas, as they contracted the pathogens introduced by the arriving Europeans.
Flu, measles and especially smallpox destroyed whole bands and villages. Some accounts estimate that 50%, and perhaps more, of the original inhabitants of what is now the United States died from these diseases.
To cite one example, the United States Commissioner of Indian Affairs estimated that 17,200 tribal people living in the area of the Upper Missouri River (today’s North Dakota and Montana), died of the smallpox when it spread across the nation in 1837-1838.
The suffering was not restricted to Natives, of course, as malaria and strains of the flu were regularly contracted by Euro-Americans throughout the states.
The feared Yellow Fever appeared again and again in American cities including Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, and drove the citizens of New Orleans fleeing for their lives on more than one occasion.
The generation of our great-grandparents lost millions worldwide to a vicious flu that followed on the heels of World War I. In my own youth, periodic polio outbreaks led to closures and cancelled summer vacations. Over the course of the centuries, the Earth’s peoples have suffered these plagues and pandemics, their unease, even terror, heightened by not knowing the actual cause of what they were experiencing or how the illnesses were spread.
In the light of this history, we can better appreciate the advances in medical science, the committed health professionals and the communications systems which are providing us with facts and proven protective actions. We are facing a difficult time today, but we can find in the long course of human history a perspective that encourages us to act in ways that are positive, effective and hopeful.
Michael J. Smith is the retired director and CEO of History Nebraska.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.