Local View: History offers pandemic perspectives

To cite one example, the United States Commissioner of Indian Affairs estimated that 17,200 tribal people living in the area of the Upper Missouri River (today’s North Dakota and Montana), died of the smallpox when it spread across the nation in 1837-1838.

The suffering was not restricted to Natives, of course, as malaria and strains of the flu were regularly contracted by Euro-Americans throughout the states.

The feared Yellow Fever appeared again and again in American cities including Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, and drove the citizens of New Orleans fleeing for their lives on more than one occasion.

The generation of our great-grandparents lost millions worldwide to a vicious flu that followed on the heels of World War I. In my own youth, periodic polio outbreaks led to closures and cancelled summer vacations. Over the course of the centuries, the Earth’s peoples have suffered these plagues and pandemics, their unease, even terror, heightened by not knowing the actual cause of what they were experiencing or how the illnesses were spread.

In the light of this history, we can better appreciate the advances in medical science, the committed health professionals and the communications systems which are providing us with facts and proven protective actions. We are facing a difficult time today, but we can find in the long course of human history a perspective that encourages us to act in ways that are positive, effective and hopeful.

Michael J. Smith is the retired director and CEO of History Nebraska.

