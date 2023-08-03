A fifth grade student approaches her teacher one sunny morning and asks, “Ms. Smith, who was Rosa Parks? As we came to school today, we drove down Rosa Parks Way (a street here in Lincoln). Why was a street named after her? Was she important?”

Under Nebraska law can the teacher answer the student’s question without hesitation or other consideration? Yes. Under current Nebraska statutes and Department of Education social studies standards, the teacher not only can, but should, provide a factual answer.

The teacher can guide the student to information that 1) Ms. Parks was a black woman, arrested for her refusal to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man under the Jim Crow laws of Montgomery, Alabama, in 1954; 2) the Supreme Court’s 1954 decision in Brown v. Board of Education had outlawed segregated schools and public facilities such as a city-operated bus; 3) as a result of Ms. Parks' arrest, a bus boycott began that brought the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to prominence as leader of the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s; and (4) the tidal wave of the Brown case supported by Ms. Parks’ actions and the ensuing civil rights movement swept away more than racial segregation — it changed America for historically marginalized people. It resulted in laws to end the discrimination of women and girls, disabled adults and children, both physically and mentally, workers over 40 years of age and many others.

However, in today’s political climate the teacher’s ability to so answer may be curtailed or prohibited by proposed laws. Among the legislation considered in the 2022 Unicameral was LB1077, which was placed on “indefinitely postponed” status at the end of that session. LB1077 is a copy of a model bill promoted nationally as a response to the concerns of some about the purported teaching of “critical race theory” that has been circulated and passed in some states over the past two years.

Under the terms of the CRT Model Bill, among other limitations on public schools and colleges, the teacher presented with the question by the student on “Rosa Parks Way” must make the “subjective” evaluation (a guess) whether the student will “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of that individual's race or sex” in learning about Rosa Parks.

Such a “subjective standard” has a chilling effect on the free teaching of and discussion with students of our history and civics. A Florida U.S. District Court recently held that such a provision found in a Florida law is “positively dystopian,” and violative of First Amendment free speech protections along with due-process rights in the 14th Amendment, as the statute and its regulation was impermissibly vague on its face. In so holding the court stated, “It should go without saying that "[i]f liberty means anything at all it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear."

Further, the provisions of the CRT Model Bill appear to conflict with current Nebraska law. Sections 79-719 through 723 mandate the teaching of multicultural education in our schools; and, Sections 79-724 through 727, set forth a comprehensive statutory scheme requiring the teaching of American history and civics.

Significantly, Section 79-724 provides in part that students “should be made fully aware of the liberties, opportunities, and advantages we possess and the sacrifices and struggles of those through whose efforts these benefits were gained” so that students “become competent, responsible, patriotic, and civil American citizens.”

Rosa Parks is certainly a person whose “sacrifices and struggles” and “efforts” made our country better for all. Concerns about how students may feel about such an historical event can be addressed by teachers advising students that they may not like the historical facts, but that they are not responsible for what occurred. Nebraska students can handle the truth.

Our policymakers must protect the ability of students to have the facts of our history and use their thinking skills to acquire, comprehend, apply, analyze, synthesize and evaluate our history and reach their own conclusions.

Thinking skills are essential to our democracy, critical for students to “become competent, responsible, patriotic, and civil American citizens” by learning what their forebears achieved through blood, sweat and tears to the benefit of us all. Forebears like Rosa Parks. Something we can all celebrate as we drive down Rosa Parks Way.