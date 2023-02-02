The Bible tells us Jesus wept. The level of science illiteracy in our society causes a retired biology professor to weep. Two glaring examples of people not understanding biology are illustrated below.

1) House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) on the Republican plan to address climate change: “Carbon emissions have been around since before man walked the Earth. ... It gets warmer, it gets colder, that’s called Mother Nature.”

Yes, all aerobic organisms consume oxygen and produce carbon dioxide. But it is only after the Industrial Revolution that humans have been adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels.

There is a natural carbon cycle: Respiration and burning biofuels like wood produce carbon dioxide, and photosynthesis removes it from the atmosphere. This cycle is a steady state. Although atmospheric carbon dioxide may fluctuate over time, there is no net increase nor decrease in atmospheric carbon dioxide. Economists would call a natural cycle a zero-sum game.

Ice core data tell us that for 800,000 years before the Industrial Revolution, atmospheric carbon dioxide was never above 300 ppm. We now measure it directly, and it is now above 400 ppm. This is a 33.3% increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide in just the last 200 years.

The problem with carbon dioxide produced by burning fossil fuels is that the carbon in fossil fuels is sequestered in the earth and is not part of the natural carbon cycle. When humans burn fossil fuels, they add carbon dioxide to the atmosphere that should not be there. This upsets the natural carbon cycle, and this is the reason for the 33.3 % increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide in the last 200 years.

2) Many people (even some who claim to understand biology) think that methane produced by cattle should be decreased. To curb global climate change, California set targets for reducing methane emissions and established financial incentives for dairy farmers to capture the greenhouse gas. The result is a system through which methane from manure is being turned into a renewable fuel. Since manure is renewable, methane from manure is also a renewable fuel, but methane produced by the fossil fuel industry is not a renewable fuel because fossil fuels are not renewable.

Both cattle and humans produce carbon dioxide (when they exhale) and both species produce methane in flatulence, and cattle produce methane in burping. But the methane is not produced by the mammalian metabolism.

There are bacteria in the gut called methanogens that produce methane. There are other bacteria (methanotrophs) in the environment that consume methane. There is a natural methane cycle that is a steady state. For 800,000 years before the Industrial Revolution, ice core data indicate atmospheric methane was never above 700 ppb. It is now more than 1,800 ppb. This is a 100% increase in atmospheric methane in just 200 years. Since methanogens are everywhere in the environment, eliminating methanogens in the guts of cattle will have no effect on atmospheric methane.

When natural gas (a fossil fuel) is mined by the fossil fuel industry and leaks into the atmosphere, this adds methane to the atmosphere that should not be there. But cows are blameless for increasing atmospheric methane.

Cows and humans have been producing both carbon dioxide and methane, and methanogens have been producing methane for as long as these organisms have been on the earth. But global warming has only become a problem after the Industrial Revolution when humans discovered that burning fossil fuels is better than burning wood because fossil fuels are more energy dense than is wood.

The moral of the story: don’t blame living organisms for producing greenhouse gases because they always have produced these gases, and they always will produce these gases.

Blame humans for deciding that fossil fuels will stimulate the economy (burning fossil fuels made the Industrial Revolution possible). Burning fossil fuels adds carbon dioxide to the atmosphere that should not be there. This upsets the natural carbon cycle, which is bad for humans and other living things.

It is true that fossil fuels are good for our economy. But the pro-slave states argued that slavery was necessary for a prosperous plantation economy. Yet, Lincoln still issued the Emancipation Proclamation that destroyed half the wealth of the Confederate States and violated the property rights of slave owners. The Emancipation Proclamation was a bad economic decision, but it was the right decision because it established justice.

Ceasing the burning of fossil fuels may have a negative effect on the economy in the short run. But we will all be better off in the long run.