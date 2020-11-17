Local View: Heroes will stop virus

We are fortunate to live in the United States. We are afforded the opportunity to have diverse points of view. But right now, the divide over the virus is deadly. Our hospitals will soon be overburdened. We will be unable to continue the level of care needed to keep our loved ones alive.

Hospitals will have less room for car accident victims and patients who need emergency surgeries. They will have less room for patients suffering heart attacks and strokes and those starting to feel the effects of other illnesses. They will have less room for end-of-life care, and they will be making difficult choices regarding whom to treat and whom to send home.

The odds are you know someone who has had a serious bout with COVID. By the end of the year, you will know more. If you gather with friends and family this holiday season the virus will spread and odds are we will have a hard time keeping businesses and schools open.

If you want to beat those odds you need to follow the advice of public health officials. Gov. Pete Ricketts has been consistent in sharing the need to avoid the three Cs: crowded places, confined spaces and close contacts.

Avoid gathering in groups where you cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from others. Wear a mask. Do the right things, right now. Be the heroes we need right now to stop the spread of the virus in our communities.

Matthew L. Blomstedt is Nebraska's commissioner of education.