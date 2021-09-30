Local View: Helping the most vulnerable

Working in child welfare requires compassion, a commitment to those we serve and a keen mind for solving complex problems. It certainly isn’t a career for the faint of heart. However, if you are like the many dedicated child welfare workers in Nebraska, you will find it is a deeply rewarding and fulfilling profession.

In our great state, we take pride in our child welfare workforce. Child welfare workers are the safety net serving children and families that need it the most. Two weeks ago, Gov. Pete Ricketts declared September to be Child Welfare Workforce Development Month, and I want to share my appreciation for our child welfare team members and the tremendous impact they each make every day.

When I first began my career in child welfare nearly 30 years ago, the field was different. While the same goals to protect and serve vulnerable children and families were in place, we have learned a great deal about how to best serve them. When we know better we do better.