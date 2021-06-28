Local View: Helping immigrants helps state

More than 62,500 Dreamers work in healthcare, according to the bipartisan nonprofit New American Economy. Now consider that our rural and rapidly aging state currently faces significant shortages of nurses, emergency medical technicians and pharmacists. It would be unfortunate to lose even a single one of these essential workers because of partisan deadlock in Washington.

The Farm Workforce Modernization Act would give similar legal protections to long-time undocumented farmworkers, while ensuring that our farmers have a steady labor supply. There are around a million undocumented farmworkers nationwide, including nearly half of all farmhands. This act will benefit our agriculture-heavy state.

I know how vital these workers are to the economy because my father was one. A migrant from Chihuahua, Mexico, he worked tirelessly on American farms -- picking apples, oranges and alfalfa -- and, later, in a Nebraska meatpacking plant. Over his career, he supplied dinner table staples to thousands of American families. In return, he received a pathway to citizenship, thanks to Ronald Reagan’s 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act. Our U.S. senators can help give today’s farmworkers and Dreamers their chance at the American dream.