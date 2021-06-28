Local View: Helping immigrants helps state

With June's designation as National Immigrant Heritage Month, let’s come together to recognize that immigrants are an integral part of our state’s communities.
I am an immigrant and a proud Nebraskan. Immigrants work tirelessly in our hospitals, meatpacking plants, schools, on our farms and in every industry. During the pandemic, immigrants worked alongside our Nebraska-born neighbors to protect our food supply, educate our children, and care for our sick, often putting their own health and safety at risk.
That’s why I urge Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer to support the Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act — two pieces of legislation that would put Dreamers and undocumented farmworkers on the path to citizenship and help shore up crucial industries, from healthcare to agriculture. The U.S. House of Representatives has already passed both bills with bipartisan support. Now we need the Senate to act.
The Dream and Promise Act would give permanent legal status to our nation’s 1.2 million Dreamers — young people who were brought to this country as children.
I was heartened to see Rep. Don Bacon’s support of this bill, along with the chambers of commerce in Lincoln and Omaha. Representative Bacon and the chambers understand that what’s good for our 3,400 Dreamers is good for Nebraska.
More than 62,500 Dreamers work in healthcare, according to the bipartisan nonprofit New American Economy. Now consider that our rural and rapidly aging state currently faces significant shortages of nurses, emergency medical technicians and pharmacists. It would be unfortunate to lose even a single one of these essential workers because of partisan deadlock in Washington.
The Farm Workforce Modernization Act would give similar legal protections to long-time undocumented farmworkers, while ensuring that our farmers have a steady labor supply. There are around a million undocumented farmworkers nationwide, including nearly half of all farmhands. This act will benefit our agriculture-heavy state.
I know how vital these workers are to the economy because my father was one. A migrant from Chihuahua, Mexico, he worked tirelessly on American farms -- picking apples, oranges and alfalfa -- and, later, in a Nebraska meatpacking plant. Over his career, he supplied dinner table staples to thousands of American families. In return, he received a pathway to citizenship, thanks to Ronald Reagan’s 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act. Our U.S. senators can help give today’s farmworkers and Dreamers their chance at the American dream.
A rising economic tide lifts all boats. In our state’s 3rd Congressional District, immigrants including Dreamers and undocumented farmworkers contribute $63.5 million in annual taxes and hold $523 million in spending power, according to New American Economy. Legal status would increase these contributions. It could raise annual earnings by an average of 8.9%.
Raised in rural Nebraska, I often listened to my father over family dinners share that he wanted us to “grow up to be somebody.” Now, as an educator and university administrator doing my part to serve communities in Nebraska, I hope I’m making him proud.
More importantly, I believe my father makes Nebraska proud. He is beyond retirement age, but he still works at the meatpacking plant every day. Our local immigrants share the same work ethic and unfailing optimism.
But to make their fullest contributions, some immigrants need the kind of pathway that President Reagan created. Let’s embrace the diversity around us. Let’s focus on what we will gain by working together, immigrant and American-born alike.
Luis Sotelo lives in Lincoln and is an educator and higher education leader.