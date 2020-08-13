Local View: Helping ag help the world

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty was everywhere. Would the virus spread, and where? What did this mean for day-to-day life? Pretty quickly, that uncertainty showed up at our grocery stores. We saw partially-empty shelves as people panicked and stocked up on food.

Today, while much uncertainty remains, our grocery store shelves are full again. Thanks to its thousands of essential workers putting their own health and lives on the line, America’s food supply chain has held up.

America’s farmers are at the beginning of that supply chain, including our Nebraska producers ranking us among the top five agricultural states in the nation. Here in Nebraska, where agriculture is our No. 1 economic sector, our farmers and ranchers have never missed a beat delivering agricultural products, even during these tumultuous times. I’m so grateful for their efforts.

But COVID-19 is not the only challenge facing our country or our agricultural communities. A changing climate, with its unpredictable precipitation, rising heat and stronger extreme weather events, brings another level of uncertainty to America.