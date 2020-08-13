Local View: Helping ag help the world

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty was everywhere. Would the virus spread, and where? What did this mean for day-to-day life? Pretty quickly, that uncertainty showed up at our grocery stores. We saw partially-empty shelves as people panicked and stocked up on food.
Today, while much uncertainty remains, our grocery store shelves are full again. Thanks to its thousands of essential workers putting their own health and lives on the line, America’s food supply chain has held up.
America’s farmers are at the beginning of that supply chain, including our Nebraska producers ranking us among the top five agricultural states in the nation. Here in Nebraska, where agriculture is our No. 1 economic sector, our farmers and ranchers have never missed a beat delivering agricultural products, even during these tumultuous times. I’m so grateful for their efforts.
But COVID-19 is not the only challenge facing our country or our agricultural communities. A changing climate, with its unpredictable precipitation, rising heat and stronger extreme weather events, brings another level of uncertainty to America.
It’s time for Congress to enact legislation that will combat climate change. We depend on Nebraska’s producers to contribute to producing an abundant and safe food supply. Now, there is an opportunity before Congress for us to count on them to be part of the solution to mitigating climate change. The point is that they are our nation’s resource stewards on the front lines of this challenge. And yes, their boots are on the ground every day!
Encouragingly, a bipartisan group of senators and representatives have recently introduced the Growing Climate Solutions Act. This legislation provides the incentive for farmers and foresters to engage in climate-smart management practices by helping them to access lucrative carbon credit markets.
Basically, it will remove technical entry barriers for farmers to get paid for emissions they reduce and carbon they sequester in the soil. The bill gives farmers technical assistance to develop practices that are eligible for carbon credits, measure the value of those credits and certify them for trading on the market.
The bill assigns the U.S. Department of Agriculture the authority to certify knowledgeable third-party verifiers and technical service providers. Climate-smart management practices also improve soil health. Healthy soil leads to increased profitability, improved water quality, reduced erosion, healthier crops and ecosystem benefits. This is all good news for farmers, ranchers, the public and for the planet.
Here in Nebraska, extreme weather events are already affecting us all, especially our farmers and ranchers. The "flash drought" of 2012 cost more than a billion dollars of losses to them, followed in 2019 by epic storms and floods costing precious loss of life and livelihoods with yet another estimated agricultural economic loss in the billions.
The Growing Climate Solutions Act would help farmers and ranchers combat these concerning trends and reap financial benefits while they improve their stewardship.
Our own Nebraska congressional delegation is already lining up in support of this legislation. Rep. Don Bacon is a co-introducer of the House bill, and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who is co-leader of the House Soil Health Caucus, has signed on as an original co-sponsor.
Sen. Deb Fischer is presently studying the Senate version of bill intensely. A genuine thank you goes to our representatives who are seeing Nebraska as being a potential national leader in this effort with opportunity for our agricultural community to benefit economically.
In July, the Senate Agriculture Committee held a hearing on this legislation. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, the ranking member on the committee and a cosponsor of the Growing Climate Solutions Act, said, “While farmers are uniquely affected by the climate crisis, they are also a critically important part of the solution.”
I couldn’t agree more. Even as farmers and ranchers need support of us all to navigate and adapt to our changing climate, they have huge potential to help prevent/mitigate the worst of the possible changes. Congress should continue to work together to pass bipartisan legislation that values highly our agricultural producers’ contributions to feeding America and solving the challenge of climate change.
Bruce Johnson is emeritus professor of agricultural economics, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is a volunteer in the Lincoln chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby and a member of the Nebraska Elder Climate Legacy Initiative.
