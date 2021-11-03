Local View: Help immigrants thrive

Often newcomers just need a little guidance to find the right job. By providing job search assistance, ESL classes and more flexible licensing arrangements, the U.S. can greatly increase the number of immigrants able to work in their professional fields. This is especially important given the 65,000 Afghan refugees the United States began to welcome this summer. Many of them trained with the American military or have degrees that will benefit local job markets. But more likely, they’ll end up in low-wage survival jobs. Why would we want to waste their talents?

Eventually, through resourcefulness and luck, I found work that used my skills and education. After volunteering to translate for my friends at their doctor appointments, I was hired as a medical interpreter. I returned to school, essentially having to start over, as my bachelor’s was not equivalent to a U.S. degree. It took several years but in 2017, I graduated from University of Nebraska at Omaha with a master’s in ESL teaching.

Today, I work as an interpreter at the local company LanguageLinc, teaching ESL online through Southeast Community College, and I’m a doctoral student of education at Doane University, all while raising four boys, ages 5 to 17. To give back to my community, I advise immigrant women who have similar stories to mine. I want them to feel confident in their educational journeys and have the support I never did.

By allowing newcomers to thrive in America, we all benefit. Our communities need skilled workers right now, and every immigrant I know wants to help. But they must be allowed to put their talents to work.

Maysoon Shaheen is an interpreter at LanguageLinc in Lincoln and a doctoral student of education at Doane University. She is a mom to four boys.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0