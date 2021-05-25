Local View: Health education standards would make students safer

The Nebraska Department of Education is taking critical steps to prevent and address child sexual abuse and dating violence through its draft of the Nebraska Health Education Standards. These standards include essential information that will keep young people safe — something we can all support.
Let’s get real — we cannot protect young people by withholding valuable information from them.
Prevention is based on open and honest conversations. Engaging in these types of conversations with young people helps to remove the stigma around abuse. And while parents are the primary sexual health educator of their children, not all young people have safe homes. In fact, most child sexual abuse happens by someone known to them, often an adult they live with.
If we expect only parents to have these conversations, we will miss opportunities for intervention in abuse, and young people will suffer. Let us create environments where all children can learn complete and honest information that is age appropriate.
The health education standards support protective factors for young people, such as knowing the correct names of body parts from an early age. This is one of the most important things to teach young kids to prevent sexual abuse. Being able to name their own body parts without shame helps young people to report abuse earlier and allows child advocacy centers and law enforcement to recognize the harm immediately and respond sooner.
In order to share that abuse is happening, kids need the right words and they cannot be ashamed to talk about their own bodies.
Consent is another important theme in these standards. Teaching consent is critical to preventing sexual abuse.
We teach children consent all the time; we just don’t call it consent. When we teach our kids to ask for a toy before grabbing it from their friend, or when daycare centers encourage friends to ask for hugs first — that is age-appropriate consent education.
Teaching this important concept from an early age allows young people to build a foundational knowledge of bodily autonomy and healthy relationships. This knowledge leads to sexual abuse prevention and the ability to have healthy relationships, first with friends and playmates, and later in romantic relationships.
One of the fears I have heard is that this type of education allows for grooming. Let me be clear — teaching a child language to protect themselves will not turn a supportive educator into someone who harms young people.
This is offensive. Grooming happens when a person does not have the words or education to understand what is happening to them; when a young person does not clearly understand healthy relationships; and when there is secrecy and shame around our bodies.
Providing age-appropriate information about anatomy, bodily autonomy, healthy relationships and consent prevents grooming and protects kids. Taking any of these foundational elements out of health education will reduce the effectiveness of sexual abuse prevention.
Critical to all of these conversations is the inclusion of LGBTQ+ youth. Research shows that LGBTQ+ youth are less likely to feel safe at school and are at increased risk for sexual abuse. Programming that speaks to their experiences allows for every child to recognize healthy relationships and experience healthy outcomes.
When we give all young people the information they need and remove the shame and stigma from talking about their bodies and their health, we support all students’ well-being.
I encourage the Nebraska State Board of Education to support these health standards as written. By opening the conversations and educating future generations, we can create safer and healthier communities for all.
Rachel West is prevention coordinator for the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.