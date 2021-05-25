Local View: Health education standards would make students safer

In order to share that abuse is happening, kids need the right words and they cannot be ashamed to talk about their own bodies.

Consent is another important theme in these standards. Teaching consent is critical to preventing sexual abuse.

We teach children consent all the time; we just don’t call it consent. When we teach our kids to ask for a toy before grabbing it from their friend, or when daycare centers encourage friends to ask for hugs first — that is age-appropriate consent education.

Teaching this important concept from an early age allows young people to build a foundational knowledge of bodily autonomy and healthy relationships. This knowledge leads to sexual abuse prevention and the ability to have healthy relationships, first with friends and playmates, and later in romantic relationships.

One of the fears I have heard is that this type of education allows for grooming. Let me be clear — teaching a child language to protect themselves will not turn a supportive educator into someone who harms young people.

This is offensive. Grooming happens when a person does not have the words or education to understand what is happening to them; when a young person does not clearly understand healthy relationships; and when there is secrecy and shame around our bodies.