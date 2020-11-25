Local View: Gratitude amid change

Resources have become available to rapidly house in permanent housing those families and individuals experiencing homelessness. In all my years serving this special population, I’ve never seen so much opportunity and resources associated with it. For this, I am also thankful.

The challenge will be, in spite of having the resources, our community’s affordable housing stock is low, especially for those with the lowest incomes. I applaud Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and her team for giving affordable housing a high priority in her administration. I urge this goal to be developed further. I only wish the resources and the timing matched up a bit more closely as the needs and requests for assistance are growing daily.

Times are certainly tough for all of us, but for those struggling with poverty, hunger, homelessness and addiction, it’s even worse. Some of us can help with those issues while others can’t. But we can all work to be more compassionate to the needs of others. We can wear our masks and support our local businesses. Change is constant, and this, too, shall pass. And I truly believe we will be stronger on the other side.