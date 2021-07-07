Local View: Going beyond Pride Month

June was Pride Month and provides an excellent way to spread the word about equality, respect and loving who you love. That being said, the LGBTQIA+ community in Nebraska continues to grapple with discrimination and prejudice year-round. With the end of Pride Month, we should renew our commitment to being strong allies for our LGBTQIA+ friends, family, colleagues and even strangers.
Here are a few simple ways the community can support the LQBTQIA+ community year-round.
Show your support online or in person. While last month we got to celebrate in person at parades and events like Lincoln's first-ever pride parade hosted by Star City Pride, the celebrations can continue past June using online tools.
We started the LGBTQIA2S+ Nebraska Facebook group seven years ago as a place for LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies to ask questions, discuss issues, share events and post impactful news. Today, it offers a much-needed safe space for more than 2,200 LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies across the state. Members give support to those struggling and share great educational resources regarding LGBTQIA+ issues.
Since last year we couldn’t meet in person or celebrate, this group really was critical to helping our members get through hard times. Even with restrictions lifted and a month of great celebrations here in Nebraska, this group continues to be a valuable resource.
For example, every day of Pride Month, our members have posted a fact or statement about the historical fight for justice amongst members and allies of the community. These posts support those who are struggling, educate our allies, commemorate the contributions of the activists before us and to inspire the activists of the future. Joining or even starting your own group can show your willingness to learn and accept those that are different from yourself.
Reach out to those who are struggling. The National Alliance of Mental Health reports that members of the LGBTQIA+ community are at a higher risk for suffering from mental health conditions, especially depression and anxiety.
As allies or members of the community, we must do our best to check in on our LGBTQIA+ friends and family. During Pride Month, it was inspiring to see the community, local businesses and political leaders fly the Pride Flag, march in parades or post messages of support online. But let's remember to continue providing that support beyond June 30.
Listening to and supporting a struggling community member is one of the best ways to be an ally.
Know the resources available to the LGBTQIA+ community. As the admin of the Facebook group, I feel it’s my duty to let those in my community and allies to my community know where they can go if they are experiencing challenges.
In the group we keep a running list of local Nebraskan LGBTQIA+-friendly medical providers, counselors and nonprofits. A number of our members have approached me to say if not for this digital bank of advice, they wouldn’t have found much-needed counseling and resources. As allies, simply knowing the resources available can make all the difference and even save lives.
While these steps might seem simple, these small acts can show support. Here in Nebraska let's make an effort to keep the Pride Flags up and share our support well past the end of Pride Month. Because when everyone in the community feels welcome, the community thrives.
Jon Marx is a community activist and advocate on behalf of LGBTQIA+ individuals who lives in Lincoln.