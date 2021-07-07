Local View: Going beyond Pride Month

For example, every day of Pride Month, our members have posted a fact or statement about the historical fight for justice amongst members and allies of the community. These posts support those who are struggling, educate our allies, commemorate the contributions of the activists before us and to inspire the activists of the future. Joining or even starting your own group can show your willingness to learn and accept those that are different from yourself.

Reach out to those who are struggling. The National Alliance of Mental Health reports that members of the LGBTQIA+ community are at a higher risk for suffering from mental health conditions, especially depression and anxiety.

As allies or members of the community, we must do our best to check in on our LGBTQIA+ friends and family. During Pride Month, it was inspiring to see the community, local businesses and political leaders fly the Pride Flag, march in parades or post messages of support online. But let's remember to continue providing that support beyond June 30.

Listening to and supporting a struggling community member is one of the best ways to be an ally.