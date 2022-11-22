Local View: Giving with gratitude

It doesn’t get easier.

Even after more than 30 years of serving people experiencing homelessness in Omaha and Lincoln, the severe cold snaps, especially the first of the season, never get easier.

After months of moderate temperatures, we knew bitterly cold weather was forecast for that early November day. Matt Talbot is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. during the week and for lunch and dinner during the weekends.

Our dining room is a respite from the elements – whether that is extreme heat, pouring rain or bitterly cold temperatures. After the dinner meal, we close for the night and our guests go home, “couch surf” with friends, stay in their car or at an available shelter or sleep outside.

Days before the first cold snap we talked to guests about where they could stay to get out of the elements. Thanks to supportive donors in the community, we had supplies on hand like blankets, coats and hand warmers to help those living outside. We tried our best to make sure everyone leaving after the evening meal had a safe place to go. But at 6:30 a.m. the next day I had a call from a coworker about a middle-aged woman sleeping outside our front door in a heap of blankets. It was 16 degrees. As I suspected, the woman sleeping outside our front door was someone who had been coming to Matt Talbot for meals and shower and laundry services for months. We provided her with a housing assessment, allowing her to be put on a citywide list for housing.

The night she slept by our front door she was still waiting for her name to get to the top of the list. With the severe forecast, we called Lincoln’s only emergency shelter for adults and were told they did not have a spot for her.

Many of us were worried about her that night and were unsure where she would go. Language barriers make communication difficult at times. But we knew she felt safe at Matt Talbot, even at night. Our policy is that no one is allowed to sleep on the grounds after hours, but I’m not surprised she did. What other choice did she have? Of course, we opened early that cold morning to get her to safety. And thankfully she survived the cold snap. She spent the day at Matt Talbot warming up by the fireplace in the dining room and having a hot prepared meal. Then we drove her to a shelter in a neighboring community that was able to take her that very next night. She will remain safely there until housing can be found in Lincoln.

It doesn’t get easier. Solutions are hard to come by and our community desperately needs more housing options, a low-barrier shelter and increased resources for neighbors experiencing homelessness, poverty, addiction and mental health challenges.

But today my heart is full knowing that this woman is safe and healthy and will soon have permanent housing in Lincoln.

Let’s not give up on our neighbors experiencing homelessness. As you count your blessings this holiday season, support the nonprofits that serve this special group of people.

If you own or manage rental properties, consider working with our Landlord Liaison Project to provide safe, affordable housing options. And as the city looks to develop more housing options or even another shelter, please be supportive. Our community is growing and so is the number of people in need. We need more solutions that follow data-driven, best-practice policies for those experiencing homelessness.

The vision of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is to defeat hunger and homelessness and restore hope. And I’m thankful to live in a city where this vision can be realized. I’m thankful for the people at many community agencies who worked collaboratively to find a housing solution for this woman, and many others like her.

I’m thankful for a team of staff that kept problem-solving and never gave up, even when they were told there were no options available.

And I’m thankful for and inspired by this woman’s perseverance and resilience. I hope and pray she finds comfort and peace in her new home.