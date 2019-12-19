Local view: Giving taxpayers power

It seems property taxes are the top issue for many Nebraskans, given demand for the Nebraska Legislature to do something about them in 2020, along with growing support for a property tax ballot initiative.

But if actions speak louder than words, how much do Nebraskans really care?

I received my 2019 property tax statement recently, as you may have by the time you read this.

Soon after, I ran into my local school superintendent. As a former school board member, I was curious to know how many taxpayers attended the public hearings where the district’s tax asking was determined.

His answer: None.

How can we bridge this gap between taxpayers and taxing entities?

To its credit, the Legislature is trying to give Nebraskans more opportunities to be involved in the process that decides their property taxes.

This year, a new law required two separate public hearings and votes if local taxing entities sought to increase property taxes as a result of higher assessed valuations. The bill, LB103, was passed unanimously, taking effect immediately.