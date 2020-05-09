Local View: Giving matters more now than ever

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The changes wrought by COVID-19 have affected everyone. This was not a crisis any of us could have imagined just a few months ago, and yet we've seen our community come together to help one another in this time of great need.

We have seen the same thing every year since 2012 with Give to Lincoln Day.

Lincoln’s ninth annual giving day is Thursday, May 28, and it's more important than ever. Organized by the Lincoln Community Foundation, Give to Lincoln Day is an online event that encourages donations to support the local nonprofits and causes that people care about.

Every participating nonprofit organization will receive a proportional share of the $500,000 match fund, based upon its percentage of total dollars raised. Give to Lincoln Day 2020 will have the largest match fund in the event’s history, thanks to a generous gift from West Gate Bank and several other supporting sponsors.

A record total of 448 local charities, including 39 participating for the first time, have registered for the event. Give to Lincoln Day will provide these nonprofits a crucial lifeline to fill the void from canceled fundraisers and increased demands. Last year’s Give to Lincoln Day raised nearly $5.6 million for 438 local nonprofits.