Local View: Giving matters more now than ever
chapin

Jenny Chapin, VP of marketing for Lincoln Community Foundation

The changes wrought by COVID-19 have affected everyone. This was not a crisis any of us could have imagined just a few months ago, and yet we've seen our community come together to help one another in this time of great need.

We have seen the same thing every year since 2012 with Give to Lincoln Day.

Lincoln’s ninth annual giving day is Thursday, May 28, and it's more important than ever. Organized by the Lincoln Community Foundation, Give to Lincoln Day is an online event that encourages donations to support the local nonprofits and causes that people care about.

Every participating nonprofit organization will receive a proportional share of the $500,000 match fund, based upon its percentage of total dollars raised. Give to Lincoln Day 2020 will have the largest match fund in the event’s history, thanks to a generous gift from West Gate Bank and several other supporting sponsors.

A record total of 448 local charities, including 39 participating for the first time, have registered for the event. Give to Lincoln Day will provide these nonprofits a crucial lifeline to fill the void from canceled fundraisers and increased demands. Last year’s Give to Lincoln Day raised nearly $5.6 million for 438 local nonprofits.

“The generosity of Lincolnites is an expression of heartfelt commitment to the well-being of our city,” said Barbara Bartle, Lincoln Community Foundation president. “On Give to Lincoln Day, Lincoln comes together to help Lincoln. Now more than ever, a donation will contribute to the organizations that are crucial to the care, support and spirit of our great city.”

Donors may search nonprofits and give online at GiveToLincoln.com. Donors can plan ahead and begin giving online now, but all donations must be made before 11:59 p.m. on May 28 to count toward the giving day and the match fund. The minimum donation is $10 per charity. Donations will be charged to a credit or debit card.

Due to social distancing this year, gifts may also be mailed to the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, Lincoln, NE, 68508, if postmarked by May 23.

Donors may also drop off donations between now and May 28 at all Lincoln West Gate Bank branches via drive-through. For drive-through hours, visit westgate.bank/locations.

On May 28, donation totals can be viewed throughout the day at GiveToLincoln.com.

The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation has distributed more than $147 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.

Lincoln residents have done remarkable things for their community and for each other during these difficult times. We hope through your continued generosity this year to be able to offer even more support through this uncertain time and beyond.

Jenny Chapin is vice president for marketing for the Lincoln Community Foundation.

View Comments
