Local View: Getting it right for refugees

I recently journeyed from central Nebraska to Lincoln to enjoy some shopping time. My plans included visiting one of the many Middle Eastern markets on North 27th Street that offer an array of international foods and spices. My husband is from Northeast Africa and to cook our traditional food, we obtain ingredients from these special stores.

With a deeper cold front looming, I made my way quickly to one of the markets. Whilst shopping, I encountered four Afghan men. It was obvious that they had not been in the U.S. or Nebraska long. Only one of the men spoke just a few words of English – very few. No one had accompanied them.

They were struggling to shop and pay for their food. The Iraqi shop owner was trying to help. I speak a Sudanese language and some Arabic, but not Pashto or Dari, and Arabic was just as foreign to them.

With a background researching and working with refugees in the U.S. and abroad, I was naturally curious about them. I had also been watching news reports about their eventual resettlement to the U.S. I grabbed packages of cookies and told the Iraqi shop owner to add them to my bill for them. Tea is an Afghan daily staple, and they likely were not spending money towards those treats.