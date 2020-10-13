Local View: Gambling carries high cost

Please vote “No” on Initiatives 429, 430 and 431-- better known as the casino gambling initiatives.

If approved, casinos could operate at any licensed racetrack in the state of Nebraska, which exist now or may be formed in the future. Once casinos are legal in Nebraska, all Native American tribal lands in Nebraska may also have casinos since they are considered sovereign nations.

The common argument in Nebraska is that Nebraskans travel to other states to gamble, and all of the money goes to casinos in neighboring states, so let’s open casinos across Nebraska and keep the money here.

That argument only makes sense if you believe that casino gambling broadly benefits the people of Nebraska. The facts are contrary to this way of thinking.

The most careful study on this issue that I am aware of was done by Earl L. Grinols and titled "Gambling in America: Costs and Benefits," in which he concludes that the cost of casino gambling versus the benefit of casino gambling is greater than 3:1. In other words, for every $1 of public benefit, casino gambling brings at least $3 of costs borne by the public.