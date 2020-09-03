Local View: Gage County wind measure ensures bright future

A theme emerges from opponents: Green energy is in the public interest, so stricter regulations are unwarranted. But for landowners who will bear the cost of this “green energy,” that cost for the “public interest” is unfairly borne by them alone.

Persons not impacted by wind towers often have an “out-of-sight, out-of-mind” mentality. But landowners forced to participate in spillover impacts will pay the price, as their communities become the factory floor for energy shipped elsewhere.

Some amendment opponents allege increased setbacks risk losing purported property tax benefits. First, given the potential for reduced property values and development in northern Gage County (just as the South Beltway around Lincoln could support it), it is not a given that net impact on property taxes by a wind facility would be positive. Some writers have chided county residents for participating in the statewide call for property tax reform while supporting increased setbacks for wind towers, reminding that the county owes a large court judgment.

Putting aside that cynical appeal to duress, the county has in place mechanisms to pay that judgment, thanks in part to a county sales tax that could suffer, along with city sales taxes, if wind towers arrest or reverse development in northern Gage County.