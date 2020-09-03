Local View: Gage County wind measure ensures bright future

The Gage County Board of Supervisors is considering a zoning amendment increasing wind tower setbacks from three-eighths of a mile to one mile from non-participating residences.
The proposed one-mile setback is based on recommendations the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department made to the Lancaster County Board in 2015 that to reduce annoyance or health risks, wind tower noise should not exceed 40 decibels by day and 37 decibels at night at non-participating dwellings.
Lancaster County adopted those standards, only slightly lower than the 45 at day, 40 at night standards in Gage County. Representatives of the company now proposing wind towers in northern Gage County told the Lancaster County Board in 2018 that modeling on those noise restrictions resulted in a 1-mile setback.
Wind towers continue to increase in size. Those proposed for northern Gage County are up to 500 feet tall. It is appropriate to revisit regulations set years ago.
Gage County landowners supporting the amendment own farms, homes and businesses that would be impacted by wind towers proposed for northern Gage County. The current setback means a tower could be 1,980 feet from someone’s living room. For perspective, these 500-foot tall towers are nearly one-tenth of a mile tall, 100 feet taller than the State Capitol, and 200 feet taller than the Statute of Liberty.
Whether these landowners have worked farms for generations or moved to northern Gage County as part of the Lincoln metro area, they seek to reduce wind tower impacts to property values, health, farming practices, tourism, businesses, the environment and quality of life. They did not “move to the nuisance.” Rather, they want to ensure that their property rights and health are protected.
We have listened to arguments by people mostly not from Gage County opposing the amendment. They have derided amendment supporters as “selfish” and the “NIMBY (not-in-my-backyard) crowd.”
To that we say, “Walk a mile in those landowners’ shoes.” Would you buy a home with a 500-foot wind tower looming 1,980 feet from the front door? Be honest.
If you had a child with sensory disabilities potentially affected by noise, infrasound, shadow flicker and other wind tower impacts, would you want to face having to leave your home?
Those testifying against the amendment came from Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk, Kansas, Missouri, Texas — only a handful were from Gage County — to lecture residents to tolerate the risks of a shorter setback. But residents’ opinions are clear. More than 1,000 signed a petition supporting the amendment.
Of 230 persons attending the Planning Commission hearing, sign-in sheets show 74% for the amendment, with only 10% against it. The Planning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend the amendment’s approval.
A theme emerges from opponents: Green energy is in the public interest, so stricter regulations are unwarranted. But for landowners who will bear the cost of this “green energy,” that cost for the “public interest” is unfairly borne by them alone.
Persons not impacted by wind towers often have an “out-of-sight, out-of-mind” mentality. But landowners forced to participate in spillover impacts will pay the price, as their communities become the factory floor for energy shipped elsewhere.
Some amendment opponents allege increased setbacks risk losing purported property tax benefits. First, given the potential for reduced property values and development in northern Gage County (just as the South Beltway around Lincoln could support it), it is not a given that net impact on property taxes by a wind facility would be positive. Some writers have chided county residents for participating in the statewide call for property tax reform while supporting increased setbacks for wind towers, reminding that the county owes a large court judgment.
Putting aside that cynical appeal to duress, the county has in place mechanisms to pay that judgment, thanks in part to a county sales tax that could suffer, along with city sales taxes, if wind towers arrest or reverse development in northern Gage County.
Other amendment opponents assert that amendment supporters don’t want to look at wind towers, and that is an irrelevant subjective preference. The reality is that property taxes are based on property values, which are determined by a market of collective subjective opinions people hold about property, so dismissing impacts to property value as mere “subjective tastes” misses the point.
Amendment supporters seek to secure their future, that of future generations, and the prosperous development of Gage County for years to come and urge the County Board to approve the amendment.
Leone Dieter and Jamie Pospisil are Gage County residents.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!