As a native Nebraskan, University of Nebraska alum, father of five UNL graduates and 15-year member of the Board of Regents, I’ve been involved with our state’s public university for most of my life.

I’ve had the privilege of learning from the best faculty in the world, supporting the work of talented leadership teams and serving alongside great Nebraskans who care deeply about the university’s unique role in changing lives and strengthening our economy.

I've never been more excited than I am right now about the future of the University of Nebraska.

We took a curveball last week when we got the news that President Ted Carter had accepted an offer to lead Ohio State University. I know this was a tough decision for Ted and Lynda, and we’re disappointed but grateful to have benefited from their leadership at Nebraska over the past four years.

But if we’ve learned anything from the presidency of a decorated naval aviator, it’s this:

We have to complete the mission.

The University of Nebraska — indeed, our entire state — is at a pivotal moment in its history. Like most of our peers, we are facing a perfect storm of challenges: rapid inflation, changing demographics, intense competition for talent and limited revenue growth.

At the same time, the need for a strong, growing, competitive university that provides young people with quality and affordable education has never been greater when it comes to the prosperity of our state.

We can either let the challenges happen to us, or we can treat them as an opportunity to retool ourselves for the future.

We’ve chosen the second option. In response to a charge from the Board of Regents to abandon a “business as usual” mindset and meet the challenges head-on with a plan for growth and success, the university’s leadership has delivered a bold vision to capture budget savings and dramatically enhance our competitiveness in student recruitment, research, workforce development and overall prestige.

This is the plan our students deserve. It’s the plan Nebraskans expect from their university. It is the right plan for everyone who wants to see the University of Nebraska compete at the highest levels in every aspect — in the classroom, on the field, on the national stage.

Central to our plan is an aggressive goal to gain readmission into the prestigious Association of American Universities.

We let too many years go by without mounting a fight to once again be counted among the very best universities in the country. No more. AAU membership sends a signal, loud and clear, that at Nebraska we aim high.

It helps us recruit and retain the world’s best faculty, who are responsible for educating students and delivering state-of-the-art research. It instantly enhances the value of every student’s diploma. In an expanding Big Ten Conference in which every other university is an AAU institution, it confirms that we belong, that our faculty are the best of the best, and that we are on the leading edge in delivering the solutions Nebraska needs.

And when we’re in the AAU, every Nebraskan benefits. Success breeds success. When we create a culture of excellence, our momentum becomes unstoppable.

I’ve been waking up every day with a new motto: Everything AAU.

I can’t overstate how thrilled I am that we are publicly unafraid to chase this goal. As the regent representing the district of our flagship campus, I truly believe this is the moment for the University of Nebraska to assert an even higher level of impact and excellence.

Periods of change are rarely easy. But the needs of our students, workforce and communities are too important for the University of Nebraska to stall. I look around our campuses as this new academic year gets underway and I see leadership teams, faculty, staff and students who are ready to do big things. Every opportunity is ahead of us.

We know the mission. We are full steam ahead.