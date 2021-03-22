Local View: Fostering brighter futures

Trust. At 16 years old, Kristi has known too little of it. She has been in CEDARS emergency shelter for over four months. For the life of me, I do not know why there is not a family in Nebraska for her. She desperately wants a family -- a family to trust. Our emergency shelter, as are others across Nebraska, is full of kids who need family.
No matter your position in life, our common ground is concern for kids. The fact of the matter is that everyone can agree that kids living in emergency shelters is not acceptable. If you share this common ground for the kids, then I think you need to do something to help. If you cannot be a home for children who need family, then contribute according to your means in some other way to help them.
Kids can only reach their true potential when they live in safe, secure, encouraging family homes. Sometimes those without this natural gift do amazingly well in life, but more often than not they long for stability and family.
A foster home can be a godsend, but what happens when there aren’t enough foster homes? Kids typically end up in unstable, shifting situations. And that makes it so much harder for them to reach their potential.
Kids like Drew, a 14-year-old who loves basketball and wants to be a chef when he grows up. He just needs a family to believe in him. To see what he can be and help him reach his potential. Someone he can trust.
Chase is lucky. He entered foster care when he was 13. After a hard three years of temporary places to live, he moved in with his foster parents, who were just the role models to give Chase a wonderful new outlook on life. With this trusted stability, he is getting great grades in school and is setting goals for his future. He is a great kid who loves to bike and is fascinated by astronomy.
I have never, in my 30 years of service, seen such a need for homes for kids older than 12 years of age. Twelve.
Think back to when you were 12. I know I was still just a relative baby. Still learning about the world from caring adults I was lucky enough to have in my life. CEDARS is now receiving over 200 referrals every month for children of all ages who need foster parents. Typically, more than 60% of those referrals are for children over 12.
This problem isn’t unique to CEDARS; it is a growing crisis that the child welfare community faces at large. CEDARS is fortunate to partner with a strong, supportive network of foster families, but we need to expand this network to meet the existing demand.
But because of the crisis-level shortage of foster families in Nebraska, thousands of kids are left waiting for a family to call home. Thousands of individuals — vulnerable children and teens with their very own stories and voices — saying, “I need you. Without you, I am alone.”
The need for foster parents is urgent. It is imperative to the well-being of thousands of kids. To learn more about the foster parent crisis and how you can help make a difference, visit CEDARSkids.org/foster or reach out to any accredited and licensed non-profit child caring organization in Nebraska.
James R. Blue is president of CEDARS Home for Children. The names of the youths mentioned in this column have been changed to protect their identities.