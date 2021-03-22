Local View: Fostering brighter futures

Trust. At 16 years old, Kristi has known too little of it. She has been in CEDARS emergency shelter for over four months. For the life of me, I do not know why there is not a family in Nebraska for her. She desperately wants a family -- a family to trust. Our emergency shelter, as are others across Nebraska, is full of kids who need family.

No matter your position in life, our common ground is concern for kids. The fact of the matter is that everyone can agree that kids living in emergency shelters is not acceptable. If you share this common ground for the kids, then I think you need to do something to help. If you cannot be a home for children who need family, then contribute according to your means in some other way to help them.

Kids can only reach their true potential when they live in safe, secure, encouraging family homes. Sometimes those without this natural gift do amazingly well in life, but more often than not they long for stability and family.

A foster home can be a godsend, but what happens when there aren’t enough foster homes? Kids typically end up in unstable, shifting situations. And that makes it so much harder for them to reach their potential.