Half a century ago, in 1973, the Nebraska Legislature established the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

This legislation culminated more than a decade of discussion by state leaders, university officials and agriculture interests in Nebraska to ensure that the prominence of agricultural research, education and extension at UNL was proportional to agriculture’s enormous impact on the state.

Fifty years later, IANR is proud to support the third-largest ag economy in the nation, where one in four jobs is related to agriculture. No doubt, agriculture drives Nebraska.

But as agricultural producers strive to feed a worldwide population expected to swell to 10 billion by 2050, the agriculture industry is changing. Simply put: We must produce more nutritious, affordable food with fewer inputs, maintain and improve the health of our water and soils and ensure that farms can remain profitable and prosperous as new precision technologies become necessities.

For the past 50 years, researchers across IANR have been working on the next ag breakthroughs, testing them at our research centers across the state, and, ultimately, ushering them onto our farms and ranches and into the marketplace. Just as agriculture drives Nebraska, Nebraska drives agriculture.

Recently, IANR was honored to welcome Nebraska Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, along with Sen. John Boozman (R-Arkansas), the ranking member of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee to the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead. Their visit comes at a pivotal time for U.S. ag, as our federal lawmakers work out the details of the next Farm Bill.

To support U.S. agriculture, lawmakers must also support the industry’s evolving technology, infrastructure and workforce needs. Sens. Fischer, Ricketts and Boozman visited with IANR faculty and saw up-close some of the research taking place at the 10,000-acre facility.

Throughout IANR, researchers are driving innovations to make ag more efficient, resilient and profitable. For example, faculty associated with the Beef Innovation hub are developing biosensors for livestock, which can help producers identify sick animals earlier. “Cattle don’t want to tell you if they’re sick,” said Galen Erickson, UNL professor of animal science, “In fact they prefer to hide it.” Early detection can lead to better outcomes for sick animals and lessen the risk of transmission throughout the herd.

Other researchers are working to advance precision technologies that improve the efficiency of irrigation, application of fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides, and seeding rates.

UNL is also leading research aimed at helping farmers respond to hail loss. A simulated hail machine, one of just three in the nation, can shoot ice at test plots at up to 170 miles per hour, allowing researchers to replicate a range of hail impacts and test response plans.

These and other technologies are tested through Nebraska Extension’s On-Farm Research Network, which works with about 120 Nebraska farmers each year to implement new technologies and management practices on their farms. “Producers want to be part of the discovery process,” said program coordinator Laura Thompson.

The use of precision tools lends a new clarity to on-farm decisions, and the next generation of high-tech tools will surely paint an even clearer picture. But strategic investments are needed to ensure robust funding for innovative ag research, promote adoption of new technologies through on-farm research and other Extension programs, and bolster infrastructure that allows farmers to use digital tools and interpret the enormous amount of data they generate.

Collaboration will be critical in meeting these goals. Throughout its history, IANR has cultivated strong partnerships with farmers, ranchers, producers, and local, state, federal and global partners.

Nebraska Innovation Campus is the proposed site of the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service National Center for Resilient and Regenerative Precision Agriculture, which would bring together IANR and federal scientists to identify and address gaps in ag technology.

Last year, the Nebraska Unicameral allocated $25 million for the Nebraska Ag-Tech Innovation Accelerator, which would house entrepreneurs, ag-tech startups and established agribusinesses to convert the technologies developed through IANR- and USDA-led research into market-ready products for producers and processors.

It was a privilege to meet with Sens. Fischer, Ricketts and Boozman to discuss the complex needs of agriculture and the incredible promise new precision ag tools represent. For the past 50 years, IANR has been a leader in ag. That will hold true for the next 50 years, too.