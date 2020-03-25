Local View: For teachers' sake, closed means closed

Believe me, we are putting in our hours – and more. We always do. It’s just the nature of teaching. If your school has shut its doors for the health and safety of its students and greater community, we need to extend the same consideration to teachers.

School administration must trust and assist their staff as they continue teaching and make it work from home. I’ve heard from several teachers across the state, and, while they are not panicked, they are very concerned about continuing to risk their health by reporting to their classroom.

I am reassured that many school administrators have stepped up to the plate: They understand that if we are going to seriously combat this pandemic, we need to allow teachers to work from the safety of their own homes. It makes sense – and we will make it work. School administrators, more than anyone, should know the teachers they hire are passionate and professional.

For those superintendents and school boards who have chosen to require their employees to report each day, I respectfully ask: What is your intent with this? Have you considered the impact of those decisions on the families of your employees, who now have children at home? What messages are you sending to teachers when you don't seem to trust them to love and connect with students without your direct, physical supervision? What compromises can be made?