Local View: Focus on people, not policy

I spent a week with the small but vibrant Christian community. The welcome was warm and excitement genuine. They didn't want pity. They wanted relationships.

I witnessed a wedding attended by both Christians and Muslims. I spent time delivering food to malnourished families and visited a couple Christian schools. I witnessed St. Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity operate an orphanage for over 30 handicapped children and elderly. I observed Lutheran groups building housing and Christian and Muslims work hand in hand to improve the daily life of Gaza’s non-elite.

I also witnessed the black flag of ISIS being flown as I drove the streets. I noticed the development of tunnels in close proximity to schools at a frequency too great to be coincidence. I experienced the smell of raw sewage from the enclave of 2 million people seeping into the Mediterranean, seemingly untreated. I heard of people being driven from their homes by political groups. I also heard the hum of Israeli drones flying overhead and the bright lights of the nightly enforcement of the naval blockade .

I have returned to Gaza twice, and now I see the destruction of this latest war. Recognizing streets and, yes, even some faces brings great sadness. Adding to the disheartenment is the media coverage that lacks context and seemingly encourages every person to pick a side.