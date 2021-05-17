Local View: Focus on people, not policy

I first visited the Gaza Strip in 2016 while ISIS was expanding its caliphate in the Middle East. The images of destruction and despair stirred in my heart a call to act.
After many ghosted e-mails, I suddenly found myself in contact with a nun in the Holy Land who connected me with a priest in the Gaza Strip. I asked if I could spend a week with him and the Christian community of approximately 1,200 people, a small minority amongst the Muslim population of more than 2 million.
Gaza has been under a blockade by Israel and Egypt since 2007. Entry and exit is incredibly restricted and at times impossible. After months of waiting and answering questions, I was given permission by Israel to enter Gaza and, perhaps more importantly, eventually exit.
I expected the Israeli checkpoints but was surprised to also have Palestinian Authority and Hamas stations once I reached the strip. Neither the Israelis nor the Palestinians seemed terribly thrilled I was visiting Gaza, that was clear. All were transactional and somewhat distrusting. You could sense their desire to know, "Are you with us or against us?"
My first visit was after the conflict in 2014, and the destruction still scarred the land. Children were scavenging scrap metal from destroyed buildings, makeshift animal barns were built from the rubble and structures were pierced by bullet holes. I noticed many people traveling by horse-drawn cart and signs of municipal infrastructure were absent.
I spent a week with the small but vibrant Christian community. The welcome was warm and excitement genuine. They didn't want pity. They wanted relationships.
I witnessed a wedding attended by both Christians and Muslims. I spent time delivering food to malnourished families and visited a couple Christian schools. I witnessed St. Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity operate an orphanage for over 30 handicapped children and elderly. I observed Lutheran groups building housing and Christian and Muslims work hand in hand to improve the daily life of Gaza’s non-elite.
I also witnessed the black flag of ISIS being flown as I drove the streets. I noticed the development of tunnels in close proximity to schools at a frequency too great to be coincidence. I experienced the smell of raw sewage from the enclave of 2 million people seeping into the Mediterranean, seemingly untreated. I heard of people being driven from their homes by political groups. I also heard the hum of Israeli drones flying overhead and the bright lights of the nightly enforcement of the naval blockade .
I have returned to Gaza twice, and now I see the destruction of this latest war. Recognizing streets and, yes, even some faces brings great sadness. Adding to the disheartenment is the media coverage that lacks context and seemingly encourages every person to pick a side.
In my trips to Gaza, one thing has been made clear. We in the United States know so little about the area, the history, the complexity, the causes and the solutions. I share this not to discourage action, not at all, but to avoid the temptation to further divide. We can support peaceful people in Gaza and condemn rocket attacks toward Israel. We can work for open borders only after understanding why they were closed.
So, as the Gaza Strip once again becomes part of the news conversation, be a voice of peace and moderation. Be a peaceful voice for the student in Ashkelon, Israel, who wishes to attend school without jarring air raids.
Be a peaceful voice for the college student in Gaza who will likely never have a good job, let alone study abroad or travel due to the blockade. Recognize rolling blackouts are a daily event in Gaza, and ask why.
Appreciate our religious freedom and private land rights. Put yourself in the shoes of the Palestinian mother worried leaders discover her child is gay and empathize with children who have lived their whole life under blockade. If we try to connect on a people level, policy may more easily follow.
Americans may never fully grasp the complexity of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but we can stand with well-intentioned people of peace and dialogue on both sides. I know they exist, and they must know they're not alone.
Jeff Kanger lives in Lincoln and is the founder of Brother’s Keeper, a nonprofit focused on supporting the Christian community in Gaza.