I recall sitting through debate on the death penalty in the Nebraska Unicameral, considering the debate useless, that Nebraska was never going to put anyone to death.

There hadn’t been an execution in the state since 1997.

Yet, there wasn’t much of an interval between recording that debate and recording the last words of Carey Dean Moore.

The journey from the emotional, intense debate in the Unicameral in May of 2015 to the professional, cold execution of Moore in August of 2018 stuck with me as I witnessed the execution.

Four reporters would witness it. All of us would face fellow reporters afterward and attempt to describe what we had observed.

I was the only one who had witnessed executions previously — 13 in fact.

But experience can be a trap. My years of covering the Missouri General Assembly and witnessing executions there led me to a false assumption about the outcome of this debate and the subsequent execution of Moore.

Sen. Ernie Chambers, the veteran Omaha legislator, had tried repeal before, coming close in 1979, only to fail to override a veto by then-Gov. Charles Thone.

During legislative debate in mid-May of 2015, Chambers overcame a filibuster. Supporters of capital punishment grew nervous. Opposition to the death penalty had grown. Sen. Colby Coash of Lincoln led a move by conservatives in opposition, arguing the death penalty served no useful purpose.

A vote broke the filibuster and then the Unicameral voted 30-16 to end the death penalty, not a vote to spare to override a veto.

That didn’t end debate.

Opponents of LB268 staged one last, dramatic stand, taking the highly unusual step of filibustering the bill before the final vote, but a 34-14 vote ended the last-ditch filibuster.

The Unicameral repealed the death penalty on a 32-15 vote.

Gov. Pete Ricketts wasted no time fulfilling his promise of a veto, but the Unicameral voted 30-19 to override it.

This is the point at which most legislative stories end.

Not this one.

Days after that vote, organizers began a petition campaign to place the issue before voters. In November, more than 60% of voters cast ballots to overturn the Legislature's repeal and keep the death penalty.

It wouldn’t be long before Nebraska would carry out its first execution in more than 20 years.

Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, began as an overcast day. Rain had fallen.

On this day, talk would melt away. The emotional debate of lawmakers, the vote to end executions in Nebraska, the gubernatorial veto, the override, the public vote reinstating capital punishment; all debated in theory, all discussed, would give way to reality.

Carey Dean Moore faced execution for killing two Omaha cab drivers in 1979, luring them into a death trap, shooting both in the head. He wanted their money.

Even with the twists and turns of the political process, Moore might not have faced his fate on that day had he not ordered all appeals on his behalf to end.

Nebraska officials had prepared a four-drug lethal cocktail for him: diazepam, fentanyl citrate, cisatracurium besylate and potassium chloride.

It was a novel approach. Missouri had used a three-drug protocol in the executions I witnessed.

At 9:03 a.m., Moore entered the administration building of the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Moore said little.

Reporters were summoned to the execution chamber at 10:17 a.m. Three family members and one clergy member attended as witnesses for Moore. No family members of the victims attended.

An eerie, nervous calm feel over the media witness room. A green curtain hid two windows with beige frames. It went up at 10:24 a.m.

Carey Dean Moore lay strapped to a gurney, a white sheet pulled to his neck, his left arm extended with IVs at the ready.

At 10:25 a.m., Moore mouthed, “I love you” to his witnesses, shielded from our sight.

Acting Warden Robert Madsen conducted a consciousness check at 10:29 a.m., checking his left eye with a penlight.

Moore coughed at 10:30 a.m.

A minute later, stillness.

Officials lowered the curtain at 10:39 a.m. for the Lancaster County Coroner to enter the chamber.

The curtain raised at 10:53 a.m. and lowered for the final time a minute later.

Carey Dean Moore was dead. He was 60.

The procedure might have varied from that I had observed in Missouri. The weight of the event remained the same.

I had thought the death penalty debate useless.

Nebraska last executed an inmate in 1997.

Until five years ago, when Nebraska executed Carey Dean Moore.