Local View: Fight for equal pay goes on

Today, roughly 41% of mothers are the sole or primary breadwinners in their family, meaning that a woman’s salary is essential to meeting the needs of those closest to her. And during the current pandemic, more women lost jobs than men. Since February 2020, women have lost over 6.1 million jobs, more than half of the overall job losses since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

Here are four ways to close the pay gap:

First, we need to keep affirmative action programs in place to make sure education, jobs and promotion opportunities are open and offered to qualified women of every racial and ethnic background. This especially holds true in the reemployment for jobs lost to the pandemic.

Second, both private and public employers must examine and correct their pay practices. Employers can get help in examining their pay practices with a self-directed equal pay audit from the U.S. Department of Labor. Research shows that workplace pay secrecy contributes to larger wage gaps by gender and race.