Local View: Fight for equal pay goes on

Today, March 24, is our national observance of Equal Pay Day, the day when women and men around the country recognize the wage gap between working women and men, and offer remedies to address pay inequity.
It is also the day marking how long women have worked for free since the start of the year in comparison to the annual wages men earn for similar work.
According to statistics released in 2019 by the Census Bureau, women are paid, on average, 80 cents for every dollar their male counterparts are paid. Here in Nebraska, white women are paid about 79 cents on the dollar compared to men. Compared to white men, Black women earn 55 cents on the dollar, Latinas earn 55 cents, and Native women earn 60 cents for their paid labor. These numbers are from 2010 Census data reported by the National Women’s Law Center.
Over a 40-year working life, Black women are at risk of losing $941,600 in wages, while Native women and Latinas are at risk of losing over $1 million. If you are retired and receive Social Security or a workplace pension, your “benefits” have also been reduced by a wage gap that ranged from 70 cents on the dollar in the 1960s to today’s 79-cent gap overall, and further are impacted by your race/ethnicity.
The National Women’s Law Center points out that more than one in three Black women work the front lines of today’s pandemic, but these women are robbed of thousands of dollars each year by gender and racial wage gaps that will also degrade their financial futures as seniors.
Today, roughly 41% of mothers are the sole or primary breadwinners in their family, meaning that a woman’s salary is essential to meeting the needs of those closest to her. And during the current pandemic, more women lost jobs than men. Since February 2020, women have lost over 6.1 million jobs, more than half of the overall job losses since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.
Here are four ways to close the pay gap:
First, we need to keep affirmative action programs in place to make sure education, jobs and promotion opportunities are open and offered to qualified women of every racial and ethnic background. This especially holds true in the reemployment for jobs lost to the pandemic.
Second, both private and public employers must examine and correct their pay practices. Employers can get help in examining their pay practices with a self-directed equal pay audit from the U.S. Department of Labor. Research shows that workplace pay secrecy contributes to larger wage gaps by gender and race.
Third, women and their male allies must stand up for equal pay and for themselves and for all women. If a prospective employer cannot show that women and men are paid equally for the job you're seeking, look elsewhere! Positive signs include a hiring process that seeks diversity through affirmative action policies, written pay and benefit policies (including child care and health benefits), job descriptions, transparent wage scales and evaluation procedures. Women should seek workplaces that are unionized, or work with men to unionize their current jobs. Women in unions earn 35% more than women in non-union workplaces. If you have a union, ask for their help in identifying salary inequities by gender and race.
A fourth way to close the pay gap is through federal legislation such as the Paycheck Fairness Act and the Fair Pay Act and state legislation that extends beyond government employees. Some employers don’t like this oversight, but all women workers will benefit. For employers who continue to pay women less, women and their allies should file a complaint with the local or state Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission fair employment agencies or with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Pay equity has been a national movement for over four decades. I remember very well presenting similar pay equity data to the Nebraska Legislature in the early 1980s. The only question asked of me was if I was married and had a dual career income.
Legislators then commented that the state could not afford to pay women equal wages. When rebooting our economy after the pandemic, we must address these systemic biases and create lasting equity in wages, health and child care benefits and social security.
At the rate we are going, the wage gap will not close for another two or three generations. What do Nebraskans want for their mothers, sisters, daughters and granddaughters?
Helen A. Moore is an emerita professor of sociology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.