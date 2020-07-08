Local View: Family law still needs reform

This is even harder to understand because the U.S. Supreme Court has held parents’ rights to make decisions concerning the care, custody and control of their children is a fundamental Constitutional right. This means judicial decisions that affect these rights are subject to the highest standard of review — “strict scrutiny” — and will be upheld only if there was no less restrictive way to resolve the issue. Our judges have never explained why their family law practices fail to comply with this constitutional requirement.

A group of lawyers recently described how our family law system could be brought into constitutional compliance. “Constitutional compliance requires trial courts to start every case from a position of joint legal custody and equal parenting time. Clear and convincing evidence must justify a departure from this equality. Decisions cannot rest on personal preferences of the judge or on gender stereotypes. Any deviations from joint legal custody and equal parenting time must be achieved by the least restrictive means available.”

In addition to making our family law system constitutionally compliant, these changes would also help protect children and families from defective judicial decisions by reducing the discretion of trial judges.

Some judges argue the Legislature must make these changes, but this isn’t true. These issues were created by our judges and judges always have the inherent authority to correct their own mistakes. Moreover, judges have a legal duty to correct practices that fail to comply with the U.S. Constitution.

Ray Keiser is a farmer and crop insurance agent who lives near Fordyce.