Local View: Family law still needs reform

There is growing awareness of the need for family law reform.
Children who grow up in father-limited environments are more likely to use drugs and alcohol, engage in juvenile delinquency, have long-term physical and mental health problems, have lower educational attainment and have lower life expectancies.
Judges are the single biggest cause of fatherlessness. Every year, defective child custody decisions hurt thousands of Nebraska children and cost Nebraska taxpayers more than $500 million in avoidable spending.
Research shows shared parenting generally provides the best child outcomes if parents aren’t living together. Shared parenting occurs when children live with each parent as close to equal time as possible.
Our judges have shown some improvement in recent years. State data show shared parenting in divorce cases has steadily increased over the last few years. But while this trend is positive, shared parenting outcomes are still only half of where they should be.
Some judges still favor mothers in their decisions instead of deciding cases in an unbiased, evidence-based manner. In two recent cases, for example, the Court of Appeals affirmed troubling trial decisions. In the first, a mother was awarded primary physical custody after she moved 150 miles away from the family's longtime home. The trial decision was largely based on the discredited theory the mother had been the children's primary parent. In the second, a father received an every-other-weekend parenting time schedule (actually less in light of the conditions that were attached) despite research that shows these schedules harm children.
Our family law system too often fails children and families. Part of the problem is our trial judges have far too much discretion. Instead of deciding cases based on objective standards, they use an amorphous “best interests of the child” standard that is so vague the Nebraska Supreme Court concluded in a related context it’s unconstitutional.
The system is also inconsistent. When custody issues arise in family court, trial judges apply the lowest evidentiary standard — preponderance of the evidence. However, when these same issues arise in juvenile court, trial judges use the higher “clear and convincing evidence” standard. Our judges have never explained why this inconsistency exists or why it should continue.
The appellate standard is also inconsistent. When decisions arise in family court, appellate judges review them using a very deferential “abuse of discretion” standard, where the appellate court upholds the trial decision, even if it disagrees with the outcome, unless the trial decision was “clearly untenable.” However, when these same issues arise in juvenile court, appellate judges apply a much stricter “de novo” standard, which gives no deference to the trial judge. Again, our judges have never explained why this inconsistency exists or why it should continue.
These inconsistencies create a system in which good parents, whose cases are typically heard in family court, often have less legal protection than unfit parents, whose cases are typically heard in juvenile court. This makes no sense.
This is even harder to understand because the U.S. Supreme Court has held parents’ rights to make decisions concerning the care, custody and control of their children is a fundamental Constitutional right. This means judicial decisions that affect these rights are subject to the highest standard of review — “strict scrutiny” — and will be upheld only if there was no less restrictive way to resolve the issue. Our judges have never explained why their family law practices fail to comply with this constitutional requirement.
A group of lawyers recently described how our family law system could be brought into constitutional compliance. “Constitutional compliance requires trial courts to start every case from a position of joint legal custody and equal parenting time. Clear and convincing evidence must justify a departure from this equality. Decisions cannot rest on personal preferences of the judge or on gender stereotypes. Any deviations from joint legal custody and equal parenting time must be achieved by the least restrictive means available.”
In addition to making our family law system constitutionally compliant, these changes would also help protect children and families from defective judicial decisions by reducing the discretion of trial judges.
Some judges argue the Legislature must make these changes, but this isn’t true. These issues were created by our judges and judges always have the inherent authority to correct their own mistakes. Moreover, judges have a legal duty to correct practices that fail to comply with the U.S. Constitution.
Ray Keiser is a farmer and crop insurance agent who lives near Fordyce.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.