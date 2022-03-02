Local View: Faith, climate and the future

What drives us to care for and about each other, our communities and our environment?

For some it’s an internal moral compass. Those of us who belong to any of the world’s major faith traditions are called by sacred texts, example and tradition to love our neighbors and to care for God’s creation.

This year 29 Lincoln faith communities have answered this call through Faith to Forest, an initiative including worship, education, stewardship and advocacy.

We’re focused on the special place of trees in creation, the gifts they give humanity, and our responsibilities to care for trees, particularly in a changing climate. Answering this call to care is based on love for people and places both now and in the future.

Our call to care is also based on facts. A healthy environment, including trees, is proven to benefit physical and mental health and fosters environmental justice. Healthy ecosystems provide food and other products and the jobs that come with them.

Mitigating and adapting to a changing climate will reduce human suffering and economic losses from flooding, drought, fire and other disasters. Facing the reality of climate change will also provide good jobs in a competitive global economy and provide for our common security.

Caring for the environment is also a workforce issue, a critical priority for Nebraska. A 2021 Pew study reports a significant majority of Gen Z and Millennial generation members say climate change should be a top priority to ensure a sustainable planet for future generations.

At the opposite end of the generational spectrum, individuals planning for retirement are being encouraged to consider climate change impacts on their finances and lifestyles.

So how do we respond to this moral and spiritual imperative to care for people and creation?

This year, the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, let’s plant trees and donate to local and global organizations that do. Let’s learn more about God’s creation, the environmental services it provides and how we can care for it.

Let’s celebrate creation through worship and just by getting outdoors to enjoy it. Let’s address climate change by reducing our carbon footprints at the personal and especially at the societal level. Let’s step toward environmental justice by planting trees in lower-income neighborhoods to address heat islands and increase the mental and physical health benefits trees already provide in wealthier Lincoln neighborhoods.

And let’s encourage policy makers at every level to make caring for the environment and addressing climate change top priorities. Commendably, Lincoln Electric System adopted a decarbonization plan and the City of Lincoln has a climate action plan. Now we need action at the state and federal levels.

The Nebraska Legislature is considering several proposed bills to protect ecosystems and help our state build resilience in a changing climate. State senators need to be pushed to act now. The same is true of our U.S. congressional delegation. They all need to hear that these issues matter.

As Nebraskans and as global citizens let’s adopt new ways to meet energy needs that are just, environmentally and economically sustainable and that will protect current and future generations.

Change can be scary, but action starting from a place of moral imperative, love of neighbor and love for God’s creation will give us the courage and determination to act.

Faith to Forest offers many more ideas for getting involved, both for individuals and for faith communities. Learn more at firstplymouth.org/catforest.

Lorrie Benson and Laurel Van Ham both live in Lincoln and are co-chairs of Faith to Forest. They write on behalf of St. Matthew’s Episcopal; New Hope Methodist; Bethany Christian; Lincoln Neighbors Methodist; Fourth Presbyterian; Saint Paul Methodist; St. David’s Episcopal; Aldersgate Methodist; Lincoln Friends Meeting; St. Luke Methodist; Contemplate Lincoln; Trinity Methodist; Antelope Church of the Brethren; Unitarian Church; First-Plymouth Climate Action Team, Peace & Justice Committee, Sustainable Living Ministry; Westminster Presbyterian Green@Heart; Our Saviour's Lutheran Sustainability/Stewardship Team; Vine Congregational Creation Action Network; Pastor Brandon Proffitt, Trinity Chapel; Pastor Dave Nickel, First Mennonite; Elder Climate Legacy; Nebraska IPL.

