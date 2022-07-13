Local View: Fairness ordinance vote requires more preparation

For the second time this year Lincoln is facing the prospect of holding a vote on the civil rights of its LGBT2QIA+ population.

This issue is something many in our city, and in our community, have been working on since the city’s first vote on the matter in 1982. That year Lincoln voters rejected LGBT2QIA+ protections with 78% voting against.

In the following four decades Lincoln has made significant progress. We elected our first three openly LGBT2QIA+ identified City Council members, our first out gay man to the Lower Platte South NRD, our first out gay man to Lincoln’s Airport Authority, our first out lesbian woman to the Lincoln Board of Education and more elected officials who have run on LGBT2QIA+ equality. Thanks to the leadership of City Council member James Michael Bowers, we were also able to ban conversion therapy in Lincoln.

A handful of other locales have had to pass these protections through a public ballot initiative, and we have seen mixed results. The most politically similar situation happened in Houston in 2015 with the Houston Equal Rights Ordinance, or the HERO act.

That year, Houston had an out lesbian mayor and a Democratic majority City Council. Unlike “Let Lincoln Vote,” the proponents of HERO were willing to fund a campaign, raised $1,918,557 and lost 61% to 39%.

HERO lost at the ballot because opposition messaging against the transgender community is effective in these ballot initiatives and requires strong organization and significant funding.

In Anchorage, Alaska, proponents had a full year between introduction of a “fairness ordinance” in their city assembly and what they knew would be an inevitable vote, not the three-month timeframe “Let Lincoln Vote” would like to impose for Lincoln. They were able to raise in excess of $500,000 and squeaked by with a 53% to 47% victory.

In both examples, proponents of LGBT2QIA+ legal equality spent months preparing and fundraising prior to placing the issue in front of voters. Those preparations are necessary for the prospect of success in any ballot initiative that centers on trans people using bathrooms, which is how our opponents will frame this issue when the time comes to vote.

When we lost this issue in front of voters in Lincoln in 1982, it took our city 30 years before the political environment was conducive enough to allow for another attempt. If we hold a vote without the proper groundwork and lose, it could be several decades before we could attempt again.

Our opposition to a fairness ordinance vote this year is not about a lack of will or want to see these protections in our city for active-duty military, people with disabilities, tribal affiliations, racial minorities and all other people who are like us and call Lincoln home. It is about stark political, funding and organizational realities that must be addressed before such a significant undertaking could be reasonably mounted.

We will continue to advocate for advances for our communities that we have the capacity to seek and which carry the lowest amount of potential harm. An earnest effort for legal equality in Lincoln will come, but we must be serious about our intention and intentional about our planning.

It is with dutiful consideration of these realities that we ask all Lincoln residents who care about our legal progress to not act in haste or with emotion on an issue where we will have but one chance, and to not sign the “Let Lincoln Vote” petition.